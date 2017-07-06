Kelly Dodd Gets In Violent Fight On Fourth Of July: What Went Down?

Kelly Dodd of The Real Housewives of Orange County has shown on the reality show that she has a bit of a temper. TMZ shared that over the Fourth of July weekend she got into a fight and it actually got physical. Someone tried to steal something from her and Kelly wasn’t going to just take it. This girl isn’t afraid to stand up for herself.

Kelly actually explained what went down to TMZ. She was having fun partying with her girlfriends at Descanso Beach Club on Catalina Island when a random guy came up to her and tried to steal her sunglasses, drinks, and purse. Kelly wasn’t going to just let him take her stuff and run away, though.

Dodd actually went up to the guy and confronted him. She wasn’t holding back, and things even ended up getting physical as the guy punched Kelly in the stomach, but she fought back as well, kicking him. Security ended up stepping in before things got too crazy. The guy was kicked out of the party, and they avoided pressing charges against him. He tried to come back in but was sent away. He is lucky that this is all that happened. TMZ was able to get a video, but it sounds like the Bravo cameras weren’t rolling.

Back In SF!! @michellelarson13 A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

In the video, Kelly can be seen waving her arms at him and both are yelling profanities. The video doesn’t show all of the physical altercation but does show Kelly still yelling at the guy after security breaks them up.

There were rumors that Kelly Dodd was going to be leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she is coming back. Reality Tea shared back in May that Andy Cohen had confirmed that she would be returning to the show again. Andy simply shared that fans would be shocked by her this season. Lydia McLaughlin is back again this season to help shake things up.

Are you shocked to hear that Kelly Dodd fought back against the guy trying to steal her stuff? Do you feel like she did the right thing? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County when it returns to Bravo.

My AZ Girls!! @christinemespinoza @nicolecontrerasestates A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]