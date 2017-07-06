WWE Rumors: ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ 2017 Results Spoilers For Winners Given By Match Odds?

The latest WWE rumors may show WWE’s Great Balls of Fire 2017 results spoilers for who all of this Sunday’s big winners will be. At the upcoming Raw exclusive pay-per-view event, Roman Reigns battles Braun Strowman in an Ambulance Match, and Samoa Joe challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. The winners of those two matches are likely to meet up at WWE’s SummerSlam in a month or so. Could the latest Great Balls of Fire PPV betting odds show fans exactly who will win or lose at the upcoming event?

With the latest professional wrestling pay-per-view just about three days away, WWE fans are anticipating who all of the winners and losers will be. A total of five championships will be on the line in what could be the final time they could change hands ahead of SummerSlam. There’s also a major singles match between Reigns and Strowman which is likely to determine No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship. Within the past several days, WWE Leaks has given an indication of who the betting favorites are for each of the matches from Sunday’s card, so fans who don’t want the possible results spoiled should avoid reading on. Otherwise, read on for the upcoming information about who is most likely to win at the upcoming event.

There are three matches on the card without titles involved. One of those has Enzo Amore going against Big Cass as the former tag team partners have their first singles match in the ongoing feud. Enzo has been attacked multiple times by his former tag partner, both backstage, and face-to-face. He now gets his hands on Cass in the ring. Unfortunately for Enzo, it doesn’t appear things will go his way as he’s a 7 to 4 underdog to win, while Cass is a 2 to 5 favorite. Most fans may have been expecting that to be the case, though.

In another feud that just started up recently, Seth Rollins will take on Bray Wyatt. There are no titles involved here, as this will be the start of a rivalry between the two competitors. Rollins will go into this match as an underdog with odds of 5 to 4, compared to Wyatt’s 4 to 7 odds as the favorite. Expect this to be the first of several matches these two superstars will have. One has to think WWE will have Rollins on more of a winning streak towards the month of October when the WWE 2K18 video game he’s the cover superstar for is officially released.

The Hardys will battle Cesaro and Sheamus in a 30-minute Iron Man Match at Sunday’s PPV. That gives the two teams another unique stipulation as they fought in a steel cage at Extreme Rules, and were also part of the epic Fatal 4-Way TLC match at WrestleMania 33. Surprisingly, The Hardys are listed as 8 to 15 favorites in this match to recapture their championship belts. The current champions are 5 to 4 underdogs.

In the women’s division, “The Boss” Sasha Banks will go one-on-one with Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Banks made it through a Gauntlet match on Raw, defeating Nia Jax in the final match to become No. 1 contender. She’s had the upper hand in confrontations with Alexa heading to the PPV, but unfortunately, Banks is a 17 to 10 underdog. Bliss comes into the match as champion with 4 to 11 odds to walk out still the women’s champion on Raw.

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has been at odds with his lovely wife Maryse thanks to Dean Ambrose causing all sorts of mayhem when they tried to celebrate Miz’s championship reign. The Miz has also formed the new “Miztourage” featuring Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel to help him out at ringside. It’s possible those two will be around for Sunday’s match and could factor into the finish somehow. Right now, the champion is a 4 to 11 favorite, while Ambrose has odds of 17 to 10 to pull off the upset win.

The two biggest matches of the night should produce the two competitors for the SummerSlam Universal Championship match. Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will likely close the book on their longtime rivalry with Sunday’s Ambulance Match. The two have gone back and forth in other matches and encounters on Raw. Strowman even showed he could put Reigns into the back of an ambulance and send it away, but it wasn’t enough to put Reigns down. He’s an 8 to 11 favorite to win on Sunday, but Strowman is “even” on the odds, making it very close. Still, rumors have been pointing to Reigns winning this one.

In the WWE Universal Championship match, part-timer Brock Lesnar steps into the ring to defend the title he won at WrestleMania. He’s up against one of his toughest challenges yet in “The Destroyer” Samoa Joe, who already has locked “The Beast” into the Coquina Clutch on Raw. That spot alone, with Lensar turning a dark shade of purple on the stage, should be enough to tell fans Brock’s going to probably win here. The odds say the same thing as Lesnar is a 1 to 9 favorite, while Joe is a 5 to 1 underdog.

Sunday will mark Samoa Joe’s first real attempt at winning the major title on WWE Raw, so he’s likely to be back in the title picture again at some point. Perhaps he’ll get a few cracks at the championship if Roman Reigns wins it before the year is up, which some WWE rumors have been pointing to, if Reigns locks up with Brock at SummerSlam.

WWE fans, do you think that these will be the winners at Sunday’s Great Balls of Fire PPV? Will The Hardy Boyz be the only new champions crowned?

[Featured Image by WWE]