Samuel Johnson’s Sister Won’t Survive This Time, Australian Actor Discusses Connie’s Battle With Breast Cancer

Samuel Johnson’s sister Connie won’t win her battle against cancer this time. The Australian actor talked about her losing battle with the disease that she had defeated twice so far. However, this time, it won’t be possible.

Connie Johnson was diagnosed with bone cancer when she was just 11. But, she was strong enough to win the battle. Things went on well for the next 11 years. When she was 22, Samuel Johnson’s sister was diagnosed with cancer again. This time, her womb was affected. It was no short of a miracle that she won the battle the second time as well. Moreover, she went on to have two kids with her husband.

Exactly 11 years passed. And, Connie Johnson was diagnosed with cancer again. At 33, Samuel’s sister was diagnosed with breast cancer this time. Even though doctors claimed that she would not live more than six months, she survived to the age of 40. However, Samuel revealed that she would not be able to beat cancer this time.

The Gold Logie winner revealed on Anh’s Brush with Fame that his sister would have to bid farewell to her kids. The 37-year-old actor said that Connie could not win this time, no matter how hard she tried.

“She’s at the part where there’s no good news.”

In an emotional revelation, Samuel Johnson said he was sick of the disease that had “indiscriminately” attacked his family. His sister, in her losing battle to cancer, has stopped having treatments. She now spends time with her family, away from public life.

Samuel Johnson vowed not to return to acting until his “Love Your Sister” campaign raised $10 million that would be spent for breast cancer research. The campaign raised $2 million earlier this year. According to 9News, the actor managed to raise $1.75 million, as he rode across the country on a unicycle.

In 2006, Samuel Johnson’s girlfriend Lainie took her life. According to him, it’s not true that people come to terms with their grief with time. At least, that’s not the case for him. He called it the biggest sadness of his life.

“You don’t always get as much of your loved ones as you want,” the Sydney Morning Herald quoted him as saying. “But you get them, don’t you?”

If you wish to donate to the “Love Your Sister” campaign, you can do so by visiting its official website.

[Featured Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]