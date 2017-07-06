‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Rumors: Announcement About ‘FNaF 6’ Being Canceled May Have Been A Ruse

Five Nights at Freddy’s 6 could still be in the works after all.

In an announcement posted to Steam last week, the creator of the horror series announced that he had been working on the sixth installation and dropping hints to the community, but had since decided to shelve the project. In the post, Scott Cawthon said that he had been working diligently on the project, but came to realize that he couldn’t meet the ever-growing expectations and was starting to neglect other things in his life.

“So, after giving this a lot of thought; I’ve decided that I’m going to stop working on it,” he wrote.

“I’m not going to reveal anything else about what the game was, and I’ve asked other people involved to never divulge anything either. It’s just not going to be talked about.”

The announcement was met with disappointment from fans who had just officially learned about Five Nights at Freddy’s 6 only to find it dead out of the gate, but it also prompted plenty of skepticism from fans of the series who have come to know Cawthon’s misdirections.

The series creator has made it a habit to throw fans off the track of game plans, which was the case last year when he took to Steam to announce that Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location would be delayed. The game would actually be released three days later.

There could be other signs that Five Nights at Freddy’s 6 is likely still in the works. For one, fans cite the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s movie that will take the franchise out of point-and-click horror to the big screen and a greatly expanded new audience. It would seem a strange time to abruptly cancel plans to expand the series when it is on the verge of such a breakthrough, many of those fans argued.

As PC Gamer noted, Cawthon made reference to the movie in his Steam announcement and said the franchise would be in good hands.

The announcement itself seemed unnecessary if the project had been canceled. Because Cawthon never formally announced Five Nights at Freddy’s 6, it seemed an odd step for him to tell fans that the game had been scrapped — unless the real motive was to build up anticipation for a sixth game.

It’s not clear if the Five Nights at Freddy’s 6 rumors will come true, but given Scott Cawthon’s history, the game could be completed and released at any time with no notice.

