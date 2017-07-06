Are Iggy Azalea And Azealia Banks Finally Burying The Hatchet? Even They Might Not Know!

Iggy Azalea And Azealia Banks may be putting their long standing feud to rest to collaborate on a new track for Digital Distortion, the forthcoming album from Iggy. At least, that was the initial statement released by Ms. Azalea. Since then, Azealia has hinted that she knows nothing of the collaboration and that she’s unlikely to commit to a duet with someone with whom she’s been at war until recently.

Iggy Azalea Teases A Digital Distortion Collaboration With Azealia Banks

Billboard shared the news of a possible collaboration between Iggy and Azealia, citing a tweet from the Digital Distortion artist in which she boasts of the collaboration. The news may be something of a shock, particularly to the hip hop community, considering the hate that has been festering between the artists through the years, but there was little reason to cast doubt on the news.

Taking to Twitter the day before Independence Day, Iggy Azalea made the announcement that things were cooling off between the two rappers and that their craft had brought them together.

“Public Service Announcement, Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating,” Azalea shared on her social media accounts.

“Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day.”

Following that revelation, fans fired back at Iggy, wondering why she would work with Banks. In the past, Azealia has said she wished Azalea would die, creating greater animosity between the two enemies. Responding to that, Iggy said she hopes the collaboration will help them resolve their differences and find common ground through their art.

To Collaborate Or Not To Collaborate? Azealia Banks Says Not

While Iggy Azalea is all on board, when it comes to the newly announced Digital Distortion collaboration, All Hip Hop reports that her would-be partner isn’t quite as eager about the partnership as fans have been led to believe. Azealia Banks has released a new statement indicating that Iggy spoke too soon and that Azalea shouldn’t be taken at her word.

Azealia didn’t deny there was talk of a collaboration, but she did say that Iggy shouldn’t have made a statement about it. Ms. Banks said the discussion is still in early stages and details of the Digital Distortion collaboration have to be ironed out before she can officially agree to anything.

“I’m very keen to make sure this moment in female empowerment comes to full fruition, and am still patiently awaiting the song Iggy will send me for review,” added Banks in saying she would be very excited to work with Iggy Azalea on the collaboration.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out whether Iggy Azalea And Azealia Banks can work out a mutually beneficial deal and bring some female empowerment to the hip hop industry.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images]