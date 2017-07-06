‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani Is Hypnotized, Can She Clear JJ’s Name?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Dr. Marlena Evans will be getting another call to play hypnotist to a Salem resident. The psychiatrist will be hypnotizing Lani this time around, and the information that she gathers from the session could make or break JJ’s murder case.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Lani will agree to be hypnotized by Marlena in order to sort out the memories she’s having of JJ’s altercation with Deimos the night that he was killed. Currently, JJ Deveraux is behind bars and is being charged with the murder of Deimos Kiriakis. However, JJ doesn’t remember killing Deimos, and he believes that he is innocent, despite having a foggy memory due to being drugged.

The report reveals that Days of our Lives fans will see Marlena help Lani dig deeper into her memory to figure out if she actually saw JJ murder Deimos. If Lani remembers JJ walking away after his altercation with the youngest Kiriakis brother, then police may have no choice but to drop the murder charges against JJ. However, Lani’s hypnotherapy session may bring even more questions. Could she remember something else about the murder? Perhaps she even saw who really killed Deimos.

Meanwhile, Sonny Kiriakis is having some intense memories of his own. Sonny, along with the rest of the people who were at the Martin House party, were all drugged by Deimos. Most of them have hazy memories at best about what happened that night, but Sonny is having some scary flashbacks that could mean he’s guilty of killing Deimos. Sonny remember standing over his uncle’s dead body and seeing the knife stuck in his chest. Does this mean that Sonny killed Deimos, or did he just stumble upon his corpse after the fact?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days of our Lives spoilers may be pointing to Dario Hernandez taking the rap for Deimos’ murder. Dario and Deimos did have bad blood between them, but would he really go as far as to kill his enemy? Speculation states that Dario may be taking the blame in order to cover up for the real killer, who could possibly by either his sister Gabi or his new wife, Abigail.

