Rob Kardashian Paid $100K For Blac Chyna’s Post-Baby Surgery— Nude Photos Considered Revenge Porn?

Rob Kardashian claimed that he paid for Blac Chyna to have $100,000 worth of plastic surgery to lose the excess weight after having their baby Dream during a vicious Instagram rant on Wednesday. The reality star also accused the former stripped of cheating and drug use but could he get in trouble for revenge porn after posting nude photos of her on Instagram?

A liar, a cheat, and a drug user

Rob Kardashian posted multiple nude photos of Blac Chyna on Wednesday along with screenshots of text messages and notes, accusing his baby mama of cheating on him with a number of men, having a drug problem, and paying for a secret surgery so that she could get rid of her excess weight after having the baby.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star claimed to have paid $100,000 to get “everything fixed” and even shared a video of his baby mama going in for the plastic surgery.

Rob shared explicit naked photos of the former stripper and body shamed her based on the results of the post-baby plastic surgery she had, including making fun of the size of her nipples.

Chyna’s post-baby transformation was a lie?

Chyna, 29, has been flaunting her slim post-baby physique in the past few months, showing off her workouts on social media and claiming to have lost 52 pounds.

I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that’s why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Kardashian exposed Chyna for having the surgery and seemingly lying about working out to lose the baby weight.

“Stop posting them butt workout ads like u doing something.”

Blac Chyna shared multiple Snapchats in recent weeks, showing off her workouts full of C-curves, squats, lunges, and medicine ball exercises.

Chyna, who also has a four-year-old son with her ex Tyga, frequently posts photos on Instagram wearing skimpy workout clothes, promoting slimming tea and waist trainers.

She also stepped on the scale, claiming to fans that she had lost a bunch of weight captioning the photo: “192lbs to 139.8 – Goal 130.”

Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I’ll never view her the same. — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

The plastic surgery reportedly took place on the couple’s anniversary earlier this year. Rob claimed that she had her bottom reduced, surgery on her breasts, and liposuction, among multiple other procedures.

“And so u know she had her butt reduced but I know it still looks wild.”

But yes when ur girl leaves u after u spent 100K on her body to get done and then leaves u after have a baby girl who is only a few months — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

The video on Rob Kardashian’s Instagram showed the mother-of-two being wheeled into surgery.

“Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I’m such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could.”

Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Is it revenge porn?

Rob also accused Chyna of having a baby with him “out of spite” to “get back at her baby daddy” Tyga.

⭐️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 26, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

The reality star deleted and re-posted the nude photos of Blac Chyna a few times before his Instagram account was shut down. Some people are calling Rob’s actions on Instagram “revenge porn,”Business Insider.

Alongside a photo of her breasts, Rob slammed his ex-fiance saying, “Man they f***ed up on her nipples. They used to be so cute.”

Today Chyna sent me a video after I just bought her 250K of jewelry and she sends me this video… of another man in our bed pic.twitter.com/3rE4luXilJ — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

The nude photos of Blac could be a legal problem for Rob because in 2013 California passed a law that penalized “non-consensual pornography,” according to the LA Times. A violation of the law is a misdemeanor and Kardashian could face six months of jail time if convicted.

The nude photos have all been deleted but he could still face the consequences under California law, attorney Carrie Goldberg told The Cut.

“Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim’s attorney quite easy so far as to even post about the very motive behind his outrageous act of posting these private and nude photos of his ex.”

Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

What do you think about Rob Kardashian exposing Blac Chyna for having secret plastic surgery after having their baby? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty / Stringer / Getty Images]