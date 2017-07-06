Real-Life ‘Chicken Lover’ From Oregon Must Register As Sex Offender After Live Fowl Assault

An Oregon man accused of the “fowl” act of sexually assaulting a live chicken was ordered by a judge on Wednesday to add his name to the state’s sex offenders’ registry upon his release from jail.

Medford resident Joshua Brian Woltmon, 27, was initially plucked by state police workers on May 1 of this year after he was witnessed rubbing a chicken’s reproductive organs “unlawfully and for the purpose of arousing and gratifying the sexual desire of a person,” according to the New York Post.

As part of a plea deal, the accused didn’t contest a guilty verdict on June 21 to one charge of felony-level sexual assault of an animal. Following Wednesday’s arraignment, Woltman was ordered to 20 days in the Jackson County Jail minus time already served, and two years probation for his act of bestiality.

Court documents for Woltmon’s case go on to note that the chicken-loving sex offender was also initially charged with “exposing his genitals while in a public place or in view of a public place, as well as menacing another person with a stick” after being seen getting intimate with the feathered creature back in May, the Mail Tribute adds.

However, those two offenses were reportedly dropped as part of Woltmon’s acceptance of the plea arrangement.

“A document filed in the case alleges Woltmon used the chicken for the purpose of arousing and gratifying the sexual desire of a person,” writers for the Mail Tribute state, “though little additional information was available [about Woltman’s case].”

Woltmon’s bail was set by Circuit Court Judge Tim Barnack at $25,000 on Tuesday, with the added requirement that the imprisoned man complies with orders to seek mental health treatment upon his release, a court order further shows.

In an lighthearted aside, Woltmon's curious sex offender case has similarities to a notable episode of Comedy Central's South Park, Season 2's "Chickenlover," themed around a book-loving clown character who "beds" chickens around the make-believe Colorado mountain town for the alleged sake of helping the illiterate Officer Barbrady to improve his reading skills and solve the mystery.

As for his real-life chicken “loving” counterpart, the Post adds that the Oregon sex offender has racked up a heavy crime record since 2014 including charges of bicycle theft, fourth-degree assault for punching his own mother, first-and-second degree trespassing, and possession of methamphetamine.

