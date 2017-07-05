Seattle Mariners Rumors: Experts Make New MLB Playoff Predictions About Team

Seattle Mariners rumors about the 2017 MLB Playoffs might mirror what a lot of fans are thinking. As the All-Star break approaches, a lot of experts are weighing in on who they feel will make the postseason, which teams are treading water, and which ones have no chance at all to make the playoffs. A report by CBS Sports does exactly that, but it also presents some bad news for fans of the Seattle Mariners.

“What’ll change? In terms of history, nothing. The Mariners extend MLB’s longest playoff drought.”

Losers in seven of their last 10 games, the Seattle Mariners have dropped to 41-44 on the season and enter the night 16-and-a-half games behind the first-place Houston Astros (57-27). The Astros are eight games ahead of the Boston Red Sox (49-35) for the best record in the American League, underscoring how the race to win the AL West may have already concluded.

The Mariners are battling for a Wild Card spot at this point, which is tougher due to how many teams are bunching up in the middle of the updated MLB standings. All of those teams will make it tougher on each other to make the MLB Playoffs, putting teams with weak starting pitching at a particular disadvantage. That’s where the Mariners currently reside.

We head to the bottom of the ninth at @SafecoField with the Mariners needing a rally. Down 7-3, it’ll be Ruiz, Powell and Segura. pic.twitter.com/YWxrIcnKrO — Mariners (@Mariners) July 5, 2017

In the latest Wild Card standings, the Seattle Mariners are only four games back of the New York Yankees (44-39) and three games back of the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins (43-40) for those two playoff spots. That basically puts the Mariners right in the middle of a playoff race with 77 games left in the regular season. It’s certainly enough time to make up that ground, but can the Mariners build enough momentum in the second half of the season to finally end that playoff drought?

Ariel Miranda gets the nod as the Mariners wrap up a three-game set vs. the Royals. ???? https://t.co/gkwNPgAq8A pic.twitter.com/1e2yeCfz7D — Mariners (@Mariners) July 5, 2017

The last time the Mariners made the MLB Playoffs was during the 2001 season, where they finished with 116 regular season wins. The Mariners made it to the ALCS but came up short against the New York Yankees. Now the team has one of the longest playoff droughts in the four major sports and it is wearing on Mariners fans. Are the experts right about the team failing again this season? Or will there be a number of Seattle Mariners rumors about general manager Jerry Dipoto acquiring talent to make a real second half run?

[Featured Image by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images]