‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Fight Back Against Divorce Rumors

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are going strong, despite the ongoing rumors which claim they are headed for divorce.

Following a tweet shared by Jax Taylor weeks ago in which the longtime Vanderpump Rules star and SUR Lounge bartender claimed Maloney and Schwartz’s marriage was over, Maloney and Schwartz have proven their relationship is very much intact with tons of photos on social media.

On July 3, after sharing a number of throwback photos from their August 2016 wedding, Katie Maloney posted a photo of her husband enjoying a pool day with an inner tube. In the caption, she referred to her longtime partner as “Bubba Love.”

Because Katie Maloney doesn’t typically share many photos of her husband on her page, one person called her out for trying too hard to shut down the ongoing rumors of divorce. Others simply photo was nice and appreciated the reality star’s update.

As for Tom Schwartz’s page, he rarely shares photos at all but last week, while attending Stassi Schroeder’s birthday party in Los Angeles, he posted a photo of himself and Maloney in the back of a car wearing scary makeup for the event. He also added a black heart emoji in the caption of his image.

In other Katie Maloney news, the Vanderpump Rules star recently announced that her brother became engaged to his girlfriend on her Instagram page. She also told fans that her brother’s girlfriend had caught the bouquet during her and Schwartz’s wedding nearly one year ago.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz don’t show any signs of turmoil online but, as fans will recall, their relationship has faced hardships during each season of Vanderpump Rules. They even nearly broke up during their bachelor/bachelorette party in New Orleans. So, when it comes to drama, the rumors don’t appear to be all that far-fetched.

To see more of Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, and Tom Sandoval, don’t miss the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which will premiere sometime later this year on Bravo TV.

