Ivanka Trump Arrives In Poland In Ruby Escada Pantsuit Along With President And First Lady [Photos]

Ivanka Trump arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday along with her husband, the president and first lady. The first family received a warm welcome as they were greeted with flowers and smiles.

Even though Melania Trump has been lauded for her fashion-forward wardrobe, the president’s daughter definitely holds her own in that department as well. As she departed from Air Force One, Ivanka Trump was spotted wearing a bold ruby pantsuit that is getting rave reviews online.

White House Wardrobe’s Instagram account reports that Ivanka was wearing a piece from Escada’s 2018 Resort line. Judging from the photos, Ivanka’s deep red suit is satin in texture.

Unfortunately, the Daily Mail reports that that suit is unavailable for purchase. This doesn’t mean that you can’t still channel Ivanka’s look, however. Escada’s line has many similar pieces that can be purchased from Niemen Marcus. The publication also recommends a $203 Tahari Authur S. Levine Suit which will give off the same effect. As per the website, the S. Levine suit comes with straight legged pants and a long sleeved V-neck blazer. It also comes with mock pockets and a hook closure. The pants aren’t as tapered as Ivanka’s, but that could be because hers have been tailored to her personal liking.

Ivanka’s Red Pantsuit

Excited to have arrived in Poland last night. Looking forward to an amazing day as I visit Warsaw for the first time. #POTUSinPoland A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:13am PDT

This isn’t the first time that Ivanka has been spotted wearing pantsuits from this particular designer. Earlier this year, Ivanka Trump was spotted wearing another red pantsuit from Escada Official’s line. Unlike the suit from Wednesday, Ivanka’s previous red suit featured a black collar in contrast to the red. It also featured a single black button on the jacket.

The Daily Mail reports that Ivanka took that suit straight off of the runway so that it won’t be available for purchase until later this year. Instead of its availability, the publication once again offered alternatives from places like Macy’s and Neiman Marcus for those interested in obtaining their own red suit.

[Featured Image by STR/AP Images]