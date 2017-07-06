Melania Trump’s $599 Green Trench Coat: 100 Percent Lamb Suede Diane Von Furstenberg Wrap Design Is Sold Out

When First Lady Melania Trump left D.C., heading for Warsaw on Wednesday, July 5, she was photographed wearing $1,790 cropped wide-leg pants decorated with windowpane squares and designed by Valentino, as reported by the Inquisitr. Melania also carried a black Hermes Birkin crocodile bag, priced at approximately $75,000. By the time Melania landed with President Donald Trump on Air Force One at the Warsaw Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland, Melania had changed out of those Valentino pants and donned a green suede coat.

According to White House Wardrobe, Melania wore a 100 percent lamb suede coat from Diane von Furstenberg. Melania also coupled it with a scarf from the designer, called the Arago small scarf. As seen on the Diane von Furstenberg website, the suede trench coat is sold out, but the Arago small scarf is still for sale, marked down from $178.00 to $106.80, as of this writing. The scarf with a graphic print is made of 100 percent silk and is described as a scarf that can double as a belt to be worn atop dresses and skirts, or around the neck, as Melania wore it. The scarf was used as an accent piece that adds “vibrant personality” to the suede trench coat.

With details like a belt that can be detached, along with fine stitching details, the classic trench is transformed with its standout color.

According to Lyst, the coat sold for $599 before it was sold out.

“We check over 450 retailers daily and we last saw this product for $599 at Neiman Marcus.”

Melania held flowers and waved as she wore the green coat, with a full photo of the trench coat showing how the fabric appeared as Melania deplaned.

According to the Neiman Marcus website, the Furstenberg lamb suede trench coat is a “wrap front” coat with a notched collar, replete with long sleeves topped off with belted cuffs. The matching belt allowed for a cinched waist look, with the rain flap and gun flap purposes on the coat being debated online. On the Nordstrom website, the von Furstenberg “Jean Suede Wrap Trench Coat” is also sold out, from the designer who was made famous in the 1970s for her silk jersey wrap dresses that allowed for ease of wear. On Amazon, the “Diane von Furstenberg Women’s Belted Trench Coat” is a polyester version, not 100 percent lamb suede. Listed at $498, the coat is listed with one one-star review as of this writing.

[Featured Image by Czarek Sokolowski/AP Images]