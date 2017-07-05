Song Joong Ki Not First Celeb Boyfriend For Song Hye Kyo, ‘Descendants Of The Sun’ Star Dated Costars Before

Song Hye Kyo has found “the one” in her Descendants Of The Sun costar Song Joong Ki, as the couple is all set to tie the knot this October. Joong Ki is, however, not the first celeb boyfriend for the actress who has dated a number of her co-actors in the past.

Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki, who have been a rumored couple for a long time, transformed their on-screen romance in the K-drama to a real-life one. Fans were surprised to hear the wedding announcement all of a sudden. Hye Kyo was quick to apologize to her fans for catching them off-guard with such a huge announcement out of the blue.

The actress said that she was impressed with Joong Ki’s personality and manners. She asked for support from her fans, as she felt “nervous and rattled” to make the sudden announcement.

“I am no longer one person but two people now,” Korea Boo quoted Song Hye Kyo as saying.

“I knew that he was the one.”

Song Hye Kyo has been working with Joong Ki for quite some time now, as the couple is known for their romance on Descendants Of The Sun. The wedding announcement is touted as the biggest development in the Korean entertainment industry. Hye Kyo has, nevertheless, dated a number of her co-actors in the past.

She worked in SBS drama All In in 2003. She dated co-actor Lee Byung Hun, who is also known for The Magnificent Seven and G.I. Joe. It was her first publicly announced romance. However, there were strong rumors that Byung Hun had physically abused the actress, according to One Hallyu.

감사합니다!새해복 많이 받으세요!happy new year!???? A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:59pm PST

Song Hye Kyo’s next official boyfriend was her The World That They Live In co-actor Hyun Bin, who played her romantic interest in the 2008 TV drama. According to The Korea Times, the couple broke up after the actor had gone to the mandatory military service.

In addition to official relationships, Song Hye Kyo has been rumored to have dated a number of other costars in the past. According to rumors, Hye Kyu also dated Gang Dong Won, her co-actor in the 2014 movie, My Brilliant Life.

There were rumors that the actress dated her SoonPoong Clinic costar Lee Chang Hoon in the late ’90s. She has been rumored to have dated Autumn in My Heart costar Song Seung Heon and Full House co-actor Jung Ji-hoon aka Rain.

[Featured Image by Kevin Lee/Getty Images]