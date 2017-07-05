Rihanna’s relationship with her new boyfriend Hassan Jameel is reportedly getting serious.

According to a new report, the chemistry between the “Wild Thoughts” singer and the heir to the Saudi Arabia’s largest Toyota distributor is off the charts.

Although Rihanna has yet to make the rumored new romance official, a report by Life & Style magazine on July 5 claimed Rihanna and Jameel, who also owns a soccer league, were recently spotted kissing in Ibiza and when it comes to the future, the relationship between them is more than a summer fling.

“He’s handsome, tall, a perfect gentleman, and a great kisser. Their chemistry is off the charts,” a source revealed to Life & Style magazine. “The relationship is moving fast. She’s already invited [him] home to Barbados!”

Before Rihanna’s rumored romance with Jameel, the singer was linked to Travis Scott and Drake. She has also been linked to Lewis Hamilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, and ASAP Rocky. Meanwhile, Jameel was most recently linked to Naomi Campbell. In fact, around this time last year, Jameel and Campbell were spotted together at the Barclaycard British Summer Time Festival in London.

In addition to his family ties, Jameel is said to be extremely wealthy. As Life & Style magazine revealed, Jameel is the Deputy President and Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel Domestic, a business owned by his family, and Coed claims he is worth an estimated $1.5 billion.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

Rihanna and Jameel were caught kissing one another in a swimming pool in Spain at the end of last month and around the same time, they were photographed walking together in Ibiza. As the Daily Mail revealed at the time, Jameel couldn’t stop smiling during their outing as Rihanna was seen with a bouquet of flowers.

“This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten,” a source told The Sun at the end of last month.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:31am PST

Rihanna and Jameel are staying quiet about their relationship at the moment but judging by the photos of the two of them in the pool last month, they are quite interested in one another. They have also continued to spend time with one another after their initial public hookup, which may mean this is just the start of their time together.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]