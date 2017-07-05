Xbox One X Vs. PS4 Pro ‘Night And Day Difference,’ A ‘Premium PC Experience’ For Consoles

Microsoft’s Xbox One X, the next console on deck, has some pretty interesting things in store for gamers. An interview with head of Xbox Operations Dave McCarthy revealed what he thought would bring to the console a “premium PC experience.” Gamers have found this upcoming Microsoft console to be comparable to the power of PC gaming. McCarthy aimed his focus on the hardware aspect of it. This would entail the interests of gamers and developers, according to Game Rant.

“We’re all about the developer choice there overall. Different developers are going to choose to do different things for different game formats. But the good news is that the Xbox One SDK that everyone writes to will be able to handle that variation. You don’t need a unique version for Xbox One X. It’s just going to know if I’m running a One X, will take advantage of it and going to feel like a premium PC experience overall.”

Xbox One X Catching Up To The PC Gaming Rig?

The goal here is for the gamer to experience great graphics and frame rates similar to that of a high-end PC or “best of the best” when it comes to having options. Usually that was acquired by getting a PC system which could only fall in the wheel house of the “PC space,” but now apparently the Xbox One X will add the option for the “console space.”

That said, it looks like Microsoft will not be that far off or in direct alignment to the capabilities of a PC. Come this fall, this situation can be seen demonstrated when it comes to the end user fully experiencing it while their hands are on the controller and visually scrutinizing their experience via their eyeballs.

Xbox One X “Way More Powerful” Than PS4 Pro

The Microsoft game console now has some great news regarding how it compares to the PlayStation 4 Pro and to that of its previous Xbox One current console. The benchmarks recently came in and according to Sumo Digital’s Design Director Gareth Wilson, he found it to be “way more powerful” than the PS4 Pro. Their company is currently working on Crackdown 3 and Dead Island 2, the latter of which has PS4 Pro support along with their recently shipped Snake Pass game. Gareth explained that there was a “night and day difference” between the competing consoles, according to MS Power User.

From a developer’s perspective, that speaks volumes. Will this mean more developer support for the Xbox One X? How do you feel about having a console that’s PC-like?

The Xbox One X game console will debut on Nov. 7 of this year with a price tag of $499. Do you feel that’s a reasonable price considering how some PC gaming rigs are more expensive?

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]