‘Southern Charm’: Thomas Ravenel Reportedly Gains Full Custody Of Kathryn Dennis’ Kids

Former Southern Charm couple Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis recently appeared in court to fight over their kids and during their appearance, Ravenel was reportedly awarded full custody.

According to a report by Radar Online on July 5, Thomas Ravenel, 54, was allegedly given full custody of three-year-old Kensington and one-year-old Saint Julien while Kathryn Dennis, 24, was given visitation.

In court documents obtained by the outlet from Charleston, South Carolina, it is revealed that Kathryn Dennis’ visitation schedule with her two kids will increase in the next year as long as she continues to stay clean of all substances. As the outlet revealed, the schedule will evolve through five stages, and Dennis will “have at least eight visitation periods” in each phase.

During the first visitation phase, Kathryn Dennis is required to undergo hair follicle drug testing until October, and during the next several months, her visitation with her kids is required to be monitored by her mother or aunt.

Once Kathryn Dennis passes six drug tests, phase two will begin.

During the second phase of her visitation schedule, Kathryn Dennis will see Kensington and Saint Julien on alternating weekends during the week and will be able to enjoy unsupervised time with the children on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

If Kathryn Dennis continues to pass her drug tests, phase two will continue for two months.

In the third and fourth stages of Kathryn Dennis’ visitation, the Southern Charm star will be awarded an extra day of visitation and an extra day of unsupervised time with her kids.

By stage five, Kathryn Dennis will have a full week with her kids and unsupervised visits on the weekends.

As for holidays, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel will alternate years on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and if Ravenel is not local, he will be forced to pay for Dennis’ travel expenses during her scheduled time.

