Will The Kardashian’s Brother Face Charges For Leaking Nude Photos Of His Ex? Rob Threatens To Take Away Dream

Rob Kardashian and his ex, Blac Chyna, are caught in a serious online war, and it looks like the only Kardashian male may have committed a crime in doing so.

Earlier today, it was reported that the reality TV star posted a series of images of his ex, Blac Chyna, including one of her naked vagina. Although Kardashian deleted his Instagram account shortly after, anything put on the internet is forever, and now Blac Chyna will have to face the consequences for the rest of her life. Not only were screenshots already taken of her naked body, but they have been redistributed all over the internet, and it won’t be a shock if they end up on a website eventually — if they haven’t already.

According to California law, Kardashian could face up to six months in jail for his crimes.

Since 2013, it has been illegal in the state to distribute sexually explicit images without the consent of all parties involved. And it appears Rob Kardashian totally violated the law.

“Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim’s attorney quite easy so far as to even post about the very motive behind his outrageous act of posting these private and nude photos of his ex,” said Carrie Goldberg of C.A. Goldberg, PLLC.

It is possible Rob Kardashian has been warned about his behavior, hence deleting the Instagram account.

Rob Kardashian has also accused Blac Chyna of having men pay for sex with her, in addition to having threesomes with T.I. and Tiny. He also showed photos of his ex’s vagina, breasts, and bottom to show off the results of the surgery he alleged he paid for in order to enhance her assets.

Additionally, Rob Kardashian has posted several images and videos of his ex making out with several men.

Mechie Shades, one of the men that Blac Chyna supposedly cheated on Kardashian with, has spoken out against the pair on his social media. He has stated that he is not happy to be “dragged into their games” and has asked them to refrain from speaking about him.

The indie rapper posted an Instagram photo, saying, “I’m not here for these games.”

However, he then quickly deleted it when he realized it only ramped up the abuse and harsh words the pair had for each other.

In addition to possibly facing legal issues, Rob Kardashian has threatened Blac Chyna with never seeing their daughter again. Kardashian says that she parties too hard and is not responsible enough to see their child. He also claims that Blac Chyna is never there for her daughter, and instead, it is mostly Rob who has been raising her.

“U will never see Dream again unless you stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E. When was the last time u realized your daughter been with me instead of that crazy house u bring men in and out. I never been this disrespected in my life by a woman. “My daughter is the best thing to happened to me and she will know that Chyna did this out of spite not love cuz she mad my little sister took her baby daddy.”

According to Kardashian, Blac Chyna only had a baby with him to get back at Tyga, with whom she also has a child.

