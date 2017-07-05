‘BB19’ Spoilers: Why Do Fans Hate Jessica So Much?

BB19 spoilers for CBS viewers could now include how much fans hate Jessica Graf. This Big Brother 19 news might be a bit surprising to people who get their information only from the television episodes, though, as producers have given her “character” a very noticeable slant.

So what indicates that fans of the show really dislike Jessica Graf? These latest BB19 spoilers come from several fan votes taken this week, where people can support their favorite houseguests in online polls. Fan site Joker’s Updates is conducting one particular cast ranking, with fans voting on all 17 people who have been inside the BB19 house this season.

On Wednesday (July 5), Kevin Schlehuber remained in the top spot, followed by Christmas Abbott and Alex Ow for the fourth straight day. Meanwhile, Jessica Graf ranked last in the BB19 cast for the second-straight day, and this is a poll that also includes evicted houseguests Megan Lowder and Cameron Heard.

Over the weekend, it was Head of Household Cody Nickson who ranked as the worst houseguest (least favorite) in this Big Brother 19 poll, with Jessica Graf just barely beating him out in the overall numbers. It is very clear that the Cody and Jessica showmance may be turning live feed viewers against them, but it could also have a lot to do with their personalities inside the BB19 house.

Back before the summer 2017 season premiere aired on CBS, Jessica Graf, Christmas Abbott, and Mark Jansen were controlling the rankings when it was based on looks alone. As soon as the BB19 cast got announced, the polls started taking place, but then when the live feeds turned on, fans started turning against Jessica. That has continued over the past week, with Cody Nickson and Josh Martinez as the only two houseguests battling her for that bottom spot. Cody’s reign as HOH and Josh’s emotional breakdowns have worked against them.

If these latest Big Brother 19 cast rankings are any indication of how the future votes by America are going to go, then the next person to win one of the temptation powers is going to come from the group of Kevin Schlehuber, Alex Ow, and Christmas Abbott. A previous report by the Inquisitr presents a number of additional BB19 spoilers that could alter that group, though, as a lot has taken place in the house over the past week.

