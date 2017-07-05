Chumlee Dead? ‘Pawn Stars’ Actor Did Not Die Of A Marijuana Overdose, As Death Hoax Claims

Chumlee is not dead, despite a viral death hoax claiming that the Pawn Stars fan favorite was the victim of an unusual and nearly impossible marijuana overdose.

A story circulating on social media claimed that the History Channel reality star had been found dead after apparently overdosing on marijuana (which isn’t really medically possible). Although the story itself seemed outlandish, it fooled many fans into thinking Chumlee was actually dead, and some even shared condolences online.

As Hall of Fame magazine noted, the report claiming “Chumlee dead over marijuana overdose” had circulated quickly this week after hitting the internet.

The celebrity death hoax has become a strange and increasingly common form of fake news, with stories claiming that celebrities died often in outlandish ways. The Chumlee death hoax generated a mix of sadness among those who believed the reports and anger on those not fooled, with many questioning the motivation behind spreading this false rumor.

This is not the first time that a death hoax has targeted Chumlee, and in the past, he has even taken the somewhat unusual step of addressing the rumors directly. While most stars usually let these rumors die out on their own, Chumlee decided to take to Twitter in 2014 after a hoax claimed that he had been found dead of a heart attack.

As Fox News reported, Chumlee responded after the rumors seemed to reach a fever pitch online, fooling countless fans.

“May we live long, Rich forever,” Chumlee wrote on Twitter.

He's not Dead stop sending me GoFundMe to help pay to bury him. https://t.co/CclYeCEUaG — Homer (@Fatkid27SJ) July 5, 2017

Rick Harrison, Chumlee’s boss, had some more news to share, telling fans that Chumlee was actually healthier than ever.

“@chumlee_ is ALIVE & WELL! He is 101 lbs down & in the best health of his life! Thanks for your concern! He is filming today at GS Pawn,” Harrison posted.

Not only is Chumlee very much alive this time, he’s also working on expanding his career outside of his work at the pawn shop and status as a fan-favorite reality television star. He recently opened a candy story in Las Vegas close to the pawn shop that made him famous.

‘Chumlee’ of ‘Pawn Stars’ opens candy store https://t.co/xVnx4lsvQy — Maciy Lamberst (@STT_comp) July 5, 2017

So if you come across a story claiming that Chumlee was found dead of a marijuana overdose, you can rest assured that it’s fake and just keep scrolling past it.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]