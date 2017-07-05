At Least 26 Reported Dead In Mexico As Gangs, Cartels Clash In Armed Conflict

At least 26 people have died as a result of an armed clash between rival groups in northern Mexico, authorities report. Members of the La Linea gang and faction of the Sinaloa cartel were involved, according to Felix Gonzalez, a spokesperson for Chihuahua state prosecutors.

Early Wednesday morning, a gunfight between the two groups erupted in Las Varas, a remote town located about 300 kilometers (185 miles) to the northwest of Chihuahua City, the state capital. Investigators are still at the scene at the time of this report.

Mexico has been struggling with high murder rates for years as drug cartels and other criminal enterprises battle each other in attempts to take control of territories in the country. Mexico is currently experiencing its highest murder rate in two decades. In 2016, the country had 20,789 murders, a 22 percent increase from the 17,034 murders just one year prior. This year is already on pace to surpass 2016 by almost one-third, according to government statistics.

Some experts say that the ongoing “War On Drugs” waged by both the Mexican government and the United States is largely to blame for the rise of cartels and other criminal groups. Prohibition of marijuana, cocaine, and other drugs has created a black market, which makes production and smuggling of drugs extremely profitable. The US is the number one market for illicit drugs in the world. Because of the shared border northern Mexico is ideal for cartels to claim territory and set up smuggling operations to get their products across the border and into the US.

