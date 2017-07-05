Rob’s Naked Instagram Photos Of Chyna Deleted, But Instagram, Twitter Users Repost Nude NSFW Pictures

The drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna exploded between the couple on Wednesday, July 5. As reported by People, Rob took to Instagram to blast Chyna for what he claimed was a cheating scenario. Rob posted several videos and photos of Chyna to Instagram that the publication said were later removed. However, with Instagram users able to immediately take screenshots of the naked photos of Chyna and repost them to Instagram and other social media networks such as Twitter, the naked photos of Chyna are still spreading. According to Google Trends, terms like “Rob Kardashian deletes Instagram” are exploding.

For her part, People reports that Chyna has accused Rob of physically abusing her and trying to get away with it because of his Kardashian name. On his end, Rob alleged that Chyna abused drugs and only breastfed their daughter, Dream Kardashian, for four weeks because Chyna couldn’t stay away from drinking alcohol for a longer period of time. Rob advised Chyna to get help.

Meanwhile, people on social media are posting the naked photos and making comments about Rob’s comments regarding the mother of his child. While one video on Instagram showed Chyna kissing another man, and Rob’s descriptions alleged that Chyna sent him the videos and naked photos of herself, Kardashian claimed that some of the naked photos were for Rob upon his request. However, Rob claims the video featuring Chyna kissing another man was sent to him out of spite.

Kardashian also posted an Instagram video of Chyna being wheeled off to surgery, with claims that he paid $100,000 for Chyna to get her body back after Dream was born. Rob commented on Chyna’s body and her breasts in one description attached to another Instagram photo of Chyna’s naked body. Kardashian also claimed that Chyna’s breasts looked better prior to the surgery she allegedly underwent.

Chyna is being called a victim by certain experts online, as reported by Newsweek. By Rob posting naked photos of Chyna, if done so without her permission, it could constitute a crime. Some are capturing and spreading naked photos that include an alleged photo of Chyna’s genitals, and many are commenting on Chyna’s exposed naked body, with some people criticizing Rob for posting the private naked photos. Meanwhile, others are commiserating with Kardashian.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]