WATCH: North Korea Fires ICBM, Raw Footage Of Missile Launch — U.S. Responds With Threat Of Military Force

On Tuesday, July 4, North Korea launched what United States officials now say was an inter-continental ballistic missile, or ICBM — the first time the rogue nuclear-armed state has test-fired a missile capable of reaching the United States and, at least potentially, carrying a delivering a nuclear warhead that would explode inside continental U.S. territory.

Now, a day later, raw footage of the landmark ICBM launch has been made public. Watch the video of North Korea “supreme leaders” Kim Jong-un personally supervising the launch of the missile which experts say could reach Alaska, below on this page.

The ICBM launch comes eight weeks after North Korea tested a missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, in the Pacific — the first time the country proved that it was capable of sending a missile into a U.S. territory.

At the United Nations on Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley warned that the U.S. was prepared to use military force against North Korea to stop the threat from that country — and Haley also threatened that the U.S. would impose new economic sanctions on countries that trade with North Korea. Those countries include both China and Russia.

“One of our capabilities lies with our considerable military forces. We will use them if we must, but we prefer not to have to go in that direction,” Haley said on Wednesday.

In fact, though China has scaled back its trade with North Korea this year in response to the accelerated pace of the country’s missile testing program, Russia has actually stepped up economic activity with North Korea, increasing trade by 73 percent in the first two months of 2017, compared to the first two months of 2016.

According to a report by Fox News on Wednesday, United States surveillance technology watched the preparations for the ICBM launch, and U.S. officials knew it was coming in advance. Nonetheless, the U.S. military took no action to activate anti-missile defense systems in the region in an attempt to shoot down the rocket.

Watch raw footage of Tuesday’s unprecedented North Korea ICBM launch in the video below, released by North Korean state television and posted online by the Russian government-owned international propaganda network RT.

Donald Trump responded to the North Korea ICBM launch as he often does — by posting messages to his Twitter account. On Tuesday, Trump wondered if Kim Jong-un “has nothing better to do with his life” than launch missiles — and appeared to call upon China to “put a heavy move” on the country.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

….and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

What Trump meant by “a heavy move” has not been fully explained. The wording, however, reminded Toronto Star Washington correspondent Daniel Dale of language used by Trump in the Access Hollywood video which surfaced during lats year’s presidential campaign.

Trump on pursuing women: “I moved on her very heavily.”

Trump on Asia: “Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 4, 2017

In the Access Hollywood video, Trump was recorded describing his attempts to have sex with a married woman in Florida, saying “I’ve moved on her actually. You know, she was down in Palm Beach. I moved on her, and I failed. I’ll admit it. I did try and f*** her. She was married… I moved on her very heavily.”

