‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe Escapes Putting Victor’s Secret At Risk, Sets Up Newman Shocker

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, July 7, tease a major Newman secret may come out, and it could affect multiple people in Genoa City. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will return home and find herself in the middle of a heated drama with the family.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Nick (Joshua Morrow) will confront his mother about her decision to leave Genoa City upon her return. He will worry that pressure she put on herself by agreeing to do the concert is too much for her. He explained that he wanted her to cancel the event to avoid having any stress. Of course, Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nikki will not be open to backing out.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that it’s not just the concert weighing heavily on Nikki. She can’t help but feel under pressure to keep up the charade and hide Victor’s (Eric Braeden) involvement in bringing Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) back into town.

The Newmans do not want anyone to know that Victor brought Chloe back with the intent to frame Adam (Justin Hartley) for Constance Bingham’s (Sally Keller) alleged murder. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick, Nikki, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) have kept Victor at arm’s length since they found out, but the real drama will happen when Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) discovers the scoop.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Will Chloe's shot at freedom pay off? @Theehendrickson #YR pic.twitter.com/BC9xzMOdtf — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) July 5, 2017

With the whole family under pressure, it wouldn’t be such a surprise if one of them accidentally blurts out Victor’s newest scheme to the wrong person.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Paul (Doug Davidson) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) will track down Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and it will lead to a major discovery. How will Kevin continue to hide the fact that Chloe faked her death?

This will end up being a huge problem for Victor as it could come out that he helped her disappear. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that during the week of July 10, Chloe will escape Dr. Harris’ house and go looking for Kevin.

There is an A.P.B. out for Nikki Newman! #YR pic.twitter.com/uce0Hjthk6 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 27, 2017

It looks like there will be some type of showdown between Kevin, Chloe, Michael, and Paul in the coming week.

Young and the Restless fans, do you think the Newman can contain Victor’s secret?

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]