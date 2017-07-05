Brandi Glanville is heading to yet another reality show.

After making appearances on Famously Single and My Kitchen Rules in recent years, the mother of two has landed a gig on the upcoming season of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition with her dad, Guy Glanville.

On July 5, the Daily Mail shared news of Brandi Glanville’s addition to the show and questioned whether she was dealing with “daddy issues.”

As the outlet revealed, Brandi Glanville is the fourth former Real Housewives star to be featured on the series. Years ago, Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley of The Real Housewives of Orange County appeared on the show’s third season, followed by Aviva and Reid Drescher from The Real Housewives of New York City on Season 4 and Amber Marchese and Jim Marchese from The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Season 8.

On July 5, Page Six told readers that Brandi Glanville had signed on to appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition in an effort to resolve some “issues” with her father.

While celebrating Father’s Day with Guy, Brandi Glanville shared a photo of herself and her dad on Instagram and in the caption, she noted that she loves her father “most of the time.”

A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Brandi Glanville will be joined on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition by former Teen Mom OG couple Amber Portwood and Matt Baier, who she welcomed to her podcast series, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, weeks ago.

A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on May 19, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

News of Brandi Glanville’s upcoming stint on the show comes just weeks after she and LeAnn Rimes were involved in a very public feud with one another. As fans may recall, Glanville and Rimes have feuded on and off for the past several years due to Rimes’ role in her ex-husband’s life and the lives of her kids, Mason and Jake.

To see more of Brandi Glanville, don’t miss the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition when the series returns to WEtv later this year.

[Featured Image by Peter Kramer/Bravo]