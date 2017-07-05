Did ‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Ryan Edwards Cheat On His Wife During Their Engagement?

Ryan Edwards has been facing a lot in the media recently, namely having his prescription pill addiction broadcast all over the Internet and television. However, the Teen Mom OG star has also recently been accused of cheating on his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, during their engagement.

According to The Grace Report, a woman contacted her with proof that Ryan Edwards had tried to get with her while he was with Mackenzie Standifer. To make matters worse, he and Mackenzie got married in a quickie ceremony just days before he entered a rehab facility to kick his drug problem.

In the four-minute video, Grace shows screenshots of Ryan Edwards chatting up an anonymous woman, saying that it’s been “forever” since he’s “gotten any.”

The woman in question told Grace that the pair met on Snapchat and that he began to message her when he realized she lived close to him. She also said that Ryan Edwards often appeared to be under the influence when he messaged her, and she also believes that Ryan had been talking to multiple women while engaged to Mackenzie.

Grace also shared a voicemail the woman in question shared with her, which she says sounds to be very similar to Ryan’s voice.

The video, however, has since been deleted, so it is difficult to substantiate the claims. However if true, it would be very sad for the son Ryan Edwards shares with his ex, Maci Bookout. The Grace Report stated that the girl in question asked her to take the video down after Ryan saw it and threatened her.

NEW Episode of #TeenMomOG tonight on @mtv at 9pm EST!! Don't miss it! ❤️ A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on May 1, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Drama with Mackenzie Standifer and Maci Bookout has reached an all-time high, as the star recently wrote an “open letter” to Maci indicting her for not having told her about Ryan Edwards’ drug problem. But if the cheating issue turns out to be true, it looks like Mackenzie is going to have a whole lot more to worry about than Ryan’s drug issues.

Ryan Edwards shocked Teen Mom OG audiences when he got behind the wheel obviously high on some substance. While he drove to his own wedding, he could hardly keep his eyes open, and Mackenzie Standifer sat in the passenger seat smacking him to keep him awake. He said he was not taking Xanax, but it was very obvious that he had taken something.

