Katy Perry Flaunts Bra Top Beside Her Religious Mother At Chanel Party In Paris

Katy Perry flaunted a skimpy bra top beside her religious, Pentecostal pastor mother at the Chanel Gabrielle launch party in Paris on Tuesday.

The Chanel Gabrielle launch

Katy Perry, whose real name is Katheryn Hudson, posed alongside her Pentecostal pastor mother, Mary Hudson, in a risque bra top at the launch of Chanel Gabrielle in Paris.

The “I Kissed A Girl” singer and her religious mother attended the fashion event together on Tuesday in France, Daily Mail reported.

Katy Perry wore a navy, sparkling Dundas tuxedo with a revealing black bra top, accessorizing with Djula Jewelry, a glittery clutch, and Louboutin stilettos.

The singer showed off her new platinum blonde buzz cut and wore some big silver hoop earrings.

She performed her new song “Feels” that is featured on Calvin Harris’ new album with Pharell that night.

Perry’s religious mother Mary wore a much more conservative look, donning a beige patterned Kimono over a black maxi dress with peep-toe sandals.

The 32-year-old pop diva’s mother has been ministering with her husband Maurice for the last 35 years. Katy used to sing in their church from the ages of nine until 17.

Mary Hudson has written two books—Smart Bombs in 2013 and Joyful Parent in 2015.

Agreeing to disagree

Katy Perry later tweeted out something that her dad said to her: “I’m not a republican, I’m not a democrat, I am an American.”

The “Bon Appétit” singer sang about being “spread like a buffet” in her latest single and opened up about how her religious parents reacted to the track.

“The thing about it is, which is such a weird thing, to really understand we agree to disagree but still with loving space.”

when ur slowly getting cooked by the media???????? @ronyalwin A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 27, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

Katy added that her family understands that people all come from “different places” with their own “belief systems.”

“Nobody is telling you to not believe your beliefs but you can also come from a space of love.”

late night snack???????????? #bonappetit????@ronyalwin A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 27, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

What do you think about Katy Perry wearing a bra top to an event with her religious mother? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images]