Joanna Krupa Gets Nude By The Pool, Polish Model Says She’s ‘Living The American Dream’ On Instagram

Joanna Krupa got completely nude to pose by the pool on the Fourth of July. The Polish model said she was “proud to be living the American dream” on Instagram.

‘Living the American dream’ in the buff by the pool

The former star of The Real Housewives of Miami has been known to show off her body in the past. The recently separated 38-year-old posted a completely nude photo on Instagram sitting by the pool on the Fourth of July.

The Polish model, actress, and animal rights activist has shown off her naked body for Playboy in the past.

The blonde bombshell showed off plenty of her body without revealing anything too inappropriate in her carefully positioned photograph. She accessorized with some turquoise and gold bangle bracelets on her left wrist.

The former reality star wore a face full of makeup, adding a pop of color with some peachy lipstick. She wore her long hair straight, which blew perfectly in the California breeze.

Krupa has reportedly been separated from her husband, Romain Zago, since last December.

Happy 4th of July????????????!!! Proud to be Living the American dream!???? #joannakrupa A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

The couple got married in 2013, but E! News reported back in early May that they had been separated since the end of last year.

Flaunt what you’ve got

Joanna Krupa told Express last year that she was “very proud” of her body and saw nothing wrong with showing it off.

“I work really hard, I workout and try to stay in shape and eat healthy. I’m super proud of it and I believe if you have it you flaunt it! No matter what shape or size you are you should feel confident.”

Your body hears everything your mind says…Think beautiful..see beautiful… You Are Beautiful????????????photo by @stareoness #joannakrupa A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

The former Real Housewives of Miami cast member added that she was a professional model, so nude photos are something of the norm for her.

“I’m a model, that’s my background, if you look at the biggest top models in the world they’ve all posed super sexy and naked and in lingerie, so I just think it’s part of the industry we are in.”

Cause it’s Friday!!????????????☀️???? A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Krupa had said that she used to get upset about people judging her for showing off her body but she “just realized these are pathetic people that sit behind a hidden desk.”

“A lot of the time they don’t even show their real photo on social media and they find the balls to comment on your behalf.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images]