Women Are Sticking Glitter Pills In Their Vaginas And Doctors Are Concerned

Glitter pills aren’t just for poop anymore. According to recent reports, women are purchasing glitter-filled capsules that are designed to be inserted into the vagina before sexy time. However, having lady parts that sparkle may come at a cost.

As the Independent reports, doctors are advising women not to put glitter pills inside their vaginas. Experts felt that the warning was necessary after noting the popularity of Passion Dust Intimacy Capsules, a bizarre new novelty product that promises to “add a sparkle and flavor to your natural vaginal fluids to make the experience of lovemaking that much more fun and enjoyable for you and your partner.”

The pills are filled with glitter and a flavored substance that is supposed to taste like candy. The product’s website advises users to insert one capsule into the vagina at least one hour before intercourse so that the gelatin shell containing the “passion dust” has time to dissolve. However, on her blog, San Francisco-based gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter warns that “glitter-bombing” your vagina can have uncomfortable side effects that definitely won’t make lovemaking “more fun and enjoyable.” According to the expert on items that shouldn’t be inserted inside vaginas, potential side effects of using the glitter pills may include “nasty inflammatory vaginal discharge” and “vaginal contact dermatitis.”

Gunter and other doctors have also warned that the pills and the sweet substance that they contain may disturb the balance of bacteria inside the vagina. This can cause infections like bacterial vaginosis.

“The starch and gelatin will increase the pH as well as adding sugar to vaginal secretions – which will encourage harmful bacteria and fungi such as Candida to thrive,” said gynecologist Shazia Malik.

This isn’t the first time women have been warned not to stick something strange inside their vaginas. As the Washington Post reports, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website was slammed for selling $66 jade eggs that promised to improve orgasms if they were kept inside the vagina for an entire day. Dr. Jen Gunter warned that doing this could cause Toxic Shock Syndrome or bacterial vaginosis.

The creator of the Passion Dust Intimacy Capsules insists that they’re non-toxic and perfectly safe for almost everyone to use, comparing them to sparkly cosmetics like lip gloss and eye shadow. However, the product’s website does include a disclaimer warning asthma suffers that the tiny glitter particles inside the pills could trigger an attack if they are ingested during oral sex. The website also advises purchasers not to swallow the glitter pills because this is “not the intended use of the product,” but those who accidentally ingest them are assured that no harm will come to them.

“If this happens don’t panic!…you’ll just have to look for the sparkle in your poop not your Yara,” the product’s creator writes.

Those who desire sparkly poo don’t have to pay extra for candy-flavored glitter pills. According to the Daily Dot, an Etsy seller going by the name “Sh*tGlitter” made headlines a few years ago by peddling similar glitter-filled capsules. They were supposedly designed to make the inside of a toilet twinkle after passing through the digestive tract, but the pills were sold with a warning that they weren’t actually meant to be consumed.

