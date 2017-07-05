Taylor Swift Breaks Tradition, No Sign Of Singer Or Her Squad For Annual July 4th Bash

Taylor Swift may have skipped her annual July 4th bash this year, but that doesn’t mean the singer and her squad didn’t party in the U.S.A.—or outside of it. According to Entertainment Tonight, Taylor seemingly broke tradition and did not host an epic July 4th bash this year, despite the fact that a massively inflated water slide sat perched on her property for days. While there were no sightings of Taylor and her posse at her multi-million dollar beachfront Rhode Island home this Independence Day, the “Shake It Up” singer’s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, reportedly spent a low-key long weekend at the house.

Taylor Swift is living her life much more under the radar than she was just one year ago. At last year’s Fourth of July festivities, Taylor’s third annual bash in a row, the Grammy winner debuted her romance with then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston. Now, amid rumors that she is dating British actor Joe Alwyn, Taylor is clearly keeping a lower profile these days. A source told ET that Taylor is “just in focus mode” and is concentrating on her new music right now.

However, with no party at Taylor’s pad, her famous friends found another way to spend the holiday weekend. Models Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss, who have been fixtures at Taylor’s past bashes, jetted to France for Paris Fashion Week, as did pals Lily Donaldson, Lily Aldridge and Emily Ratajkowski. Meanwhile, Swift squad member Suki Waterhouse spent the holiday in New York.

???????????????????????? ???? @caradelevingne A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Taylor Swift’s low-profile new lifestyle comes after a year of public disses from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Katy Perry, as well as years of having her love on display. A source told E! News that Taylor learned from her mistakes and decided not to be so open about her private life.

“She got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship, so she tried everything in her power to not have that happen again,” the source told E! “She worked very closely with her security team and management to make sure her life going forward was private. All of that madness really affected her.”

???? Karlie!!! ???? A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 5, 2016 at 12:23pm PDT

While Taylor Swift and her supermodel squad didn’t party it up at her Rhode Island compound this year, the singer’s dad reportedly threw a bone to fans who were hoping to catch a glimpse of the singing superstar and her supermodel friends. No word if Taylor’s parents slid down that massive red and white inflated water slide, but according to Vanity Fair, Scott Swift sent out a supply of 1989 guitar picks to fans that were camped out at a nearby lighthouse.

Take a look at the video below for more on Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July party timeline.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]