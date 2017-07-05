Fans Go Crazy Over Jill Duggar Dillard Feeding Her Son Chicken And Fries

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick have one child with another one on the way. The Duggar Family Official Facebook page recently shared an adorable picture of Israel Dillard. He is sitting in his high chair and enjoying chicken and fries. What was meant to be a cute picture, upset a lot of fans and they shared their opinion with the Duggars on the page. They aren’t holding back either.

The picture simply said “Yummy lunch for Izzy!” The fans started commenting on the post about how he needed a vegetable or a fruit with that meal. One fan named Kitty Meijer talked about how she feels like Izzy is very pale because his mom Jill hid out in the house afraid of what would happen in Central America. The concern is over the fact that he isn’t getting enough nutrients and also isn’t getting enough sunlight. Other fans went on to explain that it could simply be because it is his skin tone and that they use sunscreen on him when he is outside.

Now one other thing that fans picked up on is that maybe Michelle or Jim Bob Duggar was watching Israel and if that is the case it could mean that Jill and Dillard are off to have his little brother. If she is in labor, Michelle is normally by her side.

Happy Father's Day @derickdillard you're the best papa! Israel doesn't even know how blessed he is! Love you babe! A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

The other thing that Jill Duggar Dillard’s fans are upset about is the fact that he is eating lunch and still in pajamas. They feel like someone should have dressed Israel by that time in the day.

Of course, Jill and Derick Dillard are not saying anything back to the fans. They are simply ignoring what they have to say about it all. The Duggars are used to dealing with haters, but they normally just ignore what they have to say about the way that they do things.

???? my little baby! He's so affectionate. Can't believe he is so big already! #2yearsold #israeldaviddillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

What do you think of Israel Duggar eating chicken and fries for a meal? Do you feel like he is too big for a high chair? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Counting On when they air on Monday nights on TLC. When Jill has her baby, you know they will share with the fans right away.

[Featured Image via Duggar Family Official/Facebook]