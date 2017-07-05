Triple H is one of the most important people working in the WWE today and is responsible for the growth of NXT and the incoming talent that is keeping the WWE exciting. However, at one time he was a mid-card talent who went by the name Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Bruce Prichard, who worked as a writer and booker in the WWE in the ’90s, said on his podcast this week that Vince McMahon was not a big fan of Triple H at that time.

Who Was Responsible for Triple H WWE Success?

According to Prichard, who also worked in the WWE as Brother Love, both McMahon and fellow booker Jim Cornette believed that Triple H was never any better than a “mid-carder at best.” Interestingly, Prichard said that the one person who saw something in Triple H was head writer Vince Russo.

It is interesting to hear Bruce Prichard credit Vince Russo with anything. The two men have been feuding in their podcasts over the past few months along with Russo’s now famous restraining order against Jim Cornette. With that in mind, Prichard crediting Russo with helping to see the greatness in Triple H is impressive.

Triple H joined the WWE after a minor career in the WCW. He was turned into a “blue blood” character and given the aristocratic name Hunter Hearst Helmsley. He picked up a bodyguard in Chyna and became a pretty successful mid-card talent at the time. He also became close friends with Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman and they created the Kliq backstage.

Triple H and the WWE Curtain Call

It was this friendship that originally put Triple H in the doghouse with Vince McMahon. The infamous “Curtain Call” at Madison Square Garden was a moment where Hall and Nash bid their farewell to the WWE before leaving for WCW, and the two of them broke kayfabe along with Michaels and Triple H.

Prichard pointed out that everyone was angry about that because no one at the time broke kayfabe. Hall and Nash left after that and Michaels was almost untouchable, so it was Triple H that was punished as a result. He was supposed to win the King of the Ring tournament that year, but McMahon changed it to have Steve Austin win.

While Triple H lost his push, that win turned Steve Austin into Stone Cold, and it turned out to be a huge move. According to Prichard, Vince McMahon didn’t trust Triple H anymore.

However, Vince Russo had a ton of ideas for pushing Triple H. Soon, Vince McMahon came around when he saw that Triple H was always asking questions and working to learn more all the time. It took a bit, but Triple H finally proved himself and never looked back.

