‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 7 Episode 3: Details Of Matt’s Accident To Be Revealed

This week’s new episode of Alaskan Bush People Season 7, titled “Strength in Numbers,” will reveal the details of Matt’s accident, which happened a few weeks ago.

In last week’s episode of the Alaskan Bush People, the Brown family made a devastating choice of leaving Browntown after Ami’s biopsy revealed she has a stage 3 lung cancer. Eldest son Matt returned to the Bush to break the news to his brother Noah, who was left to look after their home in Browntown. Noah then left Browntown while Matt stayed to wait for his other siblings to get their belongings. However, while alone in the Alaskan wilderness, Matt met an accident.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Matt suffered a head injury due to an explosion caused by a mason jar filled with cannon fuse and gunpowder that he placed inside the fridge. Season preview for the Alaskan Bush People Season 7 showed the medic responding to the scene. They were telling Matt that he’s bleeding and they are going to take care of him while loading him into the ambulance.

A Facebook fan page for Matt Brown said the details of Matt’s accident will be revealed in tonight’s episode of the Alaskan Bush People Season 7. It warned that it might be difficult to watch for fans, but they can rest assured that Matt has fully recovered by now. A few weeks’ back, Matt released a thank you statement via the Discovery Channel that he was doing well and was recovering with his family.

“Thank you to everyone for your well wishes following my recent accident. I am doing well and recovering with my family. This year has been tough for us but your positive thoughts mean so much and keep us hopeful. Thank you again.”

Moreover, Alaskan Bush People Exposed on Facebook revealed that there was someone else hurt in the accident. The show did not reveal who it was but said in the comments that it is one of the production crew.

Meanwhile, fans are hoping to get some good updates on Ami’s condition. When the results of her biopsy were revealed, Billy said that according to doctors, it could easily go into stage 4 lung cancer. The gravity of her condition prompted the family to decide that it would be better to be close to hospitals so that Ami can receive the medical treatment she needs.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.

[Featured image by Discovery Channel]