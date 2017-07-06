Andy Murray of Great Britain Triumphs Over Germany’s Dustin Brown In Wimbledon Men’s Open Third Round Entries

Hometown favorite Andy Murray cruises past his opponent, Germany’s Dustin Brown, and positions himself to serve in the third round of the Wimbledon Grand Slam Tennis Tournament. Murray is one of the four Britons slated for next match ups in the grass courts competition. Joining Murray are the homegrown protagonists Johanna Konta, Heather Watson, and Aljaz Bedene.

Andy Murray showed off his wares when he made easy work of Brown with a convincing three-set victory. Brown tried to ward off Murray’s aggression but it was just too much for him against the onslaught of the seasoned Brit that saw a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 straight sets victory.

Dustin Brown, ranking number 97 in the world ATP rankings, has no match against Andy Murray, the number 1 seed player in the Wimbledon 2017 Grand Slam Men’s Open Matches, reports The Telegraph. Murray is also the top-ranking ATP player in the world.

Andy Murray is one of the big names in Wimbledon that is expected to land in the top four slots of this event. The other three players that are seen to dominate the Wimbledon Men’s Open Championships are Roger Federer of Switzerland, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, and Rafael Nadal of Spain. These top-ranked tennis personalities may be seen as a throwback scenario when they dominated the last decade of tennis competitions with skills that do not seem to wane as their ages advance.

The British hometown hero is not so confident of a victory in the Wimbledon Men’s Open Tournament basing from his previous performances, reports The Independent. Andy Murray had been struggling in the past competitions prior to the Wimbledon Grand Slam Men’s Open Championships. He struggles with physical afflictions leading to lost tournaments one after another. He left out in an early exit in the Australian Open adding to his poor performances in the Indian Wells and Queen’s Tennis Tournaments. Murray suffered physical injuries as early as the beginning of this season with an episode of shingles.

The next physical problems that Andy Murray came about with was an elbow injury resulting in giving up his slot at the Miami Open. He even coursed through the French Open Grand Slam sick with a head cold and also gave up his participation in the exhibition matches prior to the Wimbledon Men’s Open Championships due to a hip injury.

But it was not only Andy Murray that is suffering from the spate of injuries and ailments the pressure of being at the top brings. Rafael Nadal is feeling the brunt of pushing himself to the limits of endurance. Nadal is having troubles with his knee health. He admits that his knees are starting to bear the exhaustive pressure of the game. After making quick work of Stan Warinka in the French Open Finals, Nadal had been struggling to keep up with his game.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have their confidences bustling somewhere in uncertainty. They too have issues in their minds as the Wimbledon Tourney blows up in a real Men’s Open.

Andy Murray is through to the third round and will be battling 28th seed Italian Fabio Fognini on Friday. Fognini earned his third round slot at the expense of Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.