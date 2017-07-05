Kendall Jenner Is Moving To New York City, Will No Longer Appear On ‘KUWTK’

Kendall Jenner has decided to make the leap and move to New York City to further her modeling career away from the Kardashian family, who happily reside in California. According to Radar Online, the model will no longer appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family’s long-running television show, either.

It has been reported that since Kylie Jenner has moved to her own reality show, the star isn’t as interested in appearing with her famous sisters anymore. She’s also recently hired Beyonce’s stylist, which some interpret as a move to distance herself from the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

According to an insider, the star is also moving to New York City in order to be closer to her friends, like Gigi Hadid, and because it is much easier to get to Europe from New York City than from Los Angeles. More modeling work is also available in New York, which would give the Kendall Jenner an in for events. It would also mean less travel in order for her to make appearances.

The star recently showed off her modeling skills in a moody Instagram fourth of July photo in which she showed off her nipples, leaving very little to the imagination in her skimpy underwear.

Kendall Jenner has also been moving forward with her love life as she and A$AP Rocky continue to cozy up to one another while keeping their romance off social media. Kendall recently posted a photo of the pair enjoying a dip in the pool, though he covered his face with a towel in order for them to maintain an air of privacy.

The reality TV star and her younger sister, Kylie, are also gearing up to face legal action as they are being sued by The Doors for their failed t-shirt line. The young women created t-shirts for their Kendall + Kylie brand, which showcased famous rock stars and rappers with their own faces slapped over the top of them. A few, as in the case with Pink Floyd, simply had their initials on them.

The Doors, however, have taken issue with Kendall Jenner and her sister’s t-shirt line and have decided to take action of their own.

