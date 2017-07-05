‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Josh Martinez Ready To Flip His Vote, Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson To Be Blindsided?

Big Brother 19 spoilers tease a huge blindside is in the works for week one’s eviction show on Thursday, July 6. Late last night, Josh Martinez told Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson what they wanted to hear, promising to help them get Christmas Abbott out of the house. Little do they know, he is planning on working with Paul Abrahamian and will vote to evict Jillian Parker. It will be a complete blindside and should make for a few hours of action-packed Big Brother live feeds following the live show.

According to Big Brother Network, Josh headed up to the head of the household room to talk about the eviction plans at 11:51 p.m. on July 5. They ask Josh what his plans are for the week and who he’d like to keep this week. Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Josh reveals he will be voting to keep Jillian. Of course, that isn’t what he told Paul just a few hours before.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Cody explained that if they keep Christmas in the game that the “other side” will continue to pick them off one by one. Josh asked Cody if he was ever a target because he felt he was in trouble, which is why he grabbed the golden apple. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Cody explained that his number one target is Paul, suggesting that once his three-week safety is up, he will go home.

Josh said that no one has talked to him about the game, and he had felt alone in the game. Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Jessica told Josh that he is in a “powerful spot ” in the game this week by being the swing vote.

Then Josh asked Cody if he votes the way he wants, what kind of safety can he promise him. Cody said he could guarantee him one week of safety. Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Josh wasn’t happy with that answer stating that he had a “horrible sales pitch.” He mumbled that Cody gave him no reason to vote with him.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Jessica tells Josh that they need to get rid of Christmas for no other reason but to shake up the “other side of the house.” Jessica added that they think they have the numbers, but they don’t.

Cody tries to smooth things over with Josh and explains that if he and Jessica don’t talk to him much, he shouldn’t take it personally because they are in their own little Big Brother world together in the head of the household room. Boy, will they have a rude awakening in the next few days!

After he leaves the room, Jessica and Cody believe they convinced him to vote Christmas out. However, Josh headed to the storage room to chat with Paul, and it became evident that it was all to deliver a huge blindside. Flashback to Big Brother live feeds 12:50 a.m. on July 5 (camera 1/2), Josh breaks down everything Cody and Jessica told him. Paul revealed that he fully trusts him (Josh) and Christmas.

Big Brother 19 spoilers stated that Christmas left to go to her MRI appointment, so it’s possible that the doctors could remove her from the game. She should return from her doctor’s appointment in the next few hours.

Big Brother fans, who do you think will be going home on Thursday, July 6?

Big Brother 19 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.

