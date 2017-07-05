Rob Kardashian Blasts Blac Chyna For Cheating And Claims T.I. And Tiny Paid Her For Sex, Blac Chyna Responds

Rob Kardashian just put Blac Chyna on blast via his Instagram page. Early Wednesday morning, in a series of posts, Rob detailed a list of offenses he that he believes Blac Chyna has committed against him. This list includes but is not limited to alleged infidelity, drug use, and extortion.

Rob Kardashian kicked off his spree with video of Blac Chyna sent him of herself kissing another man.

“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” Rob captioned the video. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f-king me and then this dude right after.”

According to Rob, Blac Chyna would send the guy in the video (who Rob identified as Instagram user @ferraritru3) nude photos of herself, then be intimate with the other guy. He also claims that the guy attempted to extort him for money in exchange for not going to the press.

Rob Kardashian then threatened to take their daughter Dream away from Chyna due to her of alleged drug use. He also alleged that Blac Chyna only conceived Dream to get back Tyga, her ex-boyfriend.

Rob also claimed that Blac Chyna lied to her followers about how she lost her baby weight, which Rob claims was aided with cosmetic surgery.

In addition to that, he claimed that he’s spent $1 million on Blac Chyna over the last two months and just recently sent her $250,000 worth of jewelry.

Many of the posts are laced with expletives that can’t be posted here, but you can view the full rant on Rob’s Instagram page.

Blac Chyna has since responded to Rob Kardashian’s claims via Snapchat. Surprisingly, the Rob and Chyna star just claimed that Rob has been physically abusive to her.

“Rob you did all this but you beat me up and try to act like it never happen!!!!! You put hand on me I swear on God!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quite because you’re a Kardashian,” she wrote, via her Snap.

Happy 4th‼️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

She finished off her accusations with, “The light will come to the light.”

As usual, Rob Kardashian’s rant has garnered a ton of attention on social media. On person who’s attention is caught was T.I’s. The rapper, who’s embroiled in the middle of a divorce from Xscape singer, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, gave Rob some not so friendly advice via his Instagram comment section.

“Why bring ya business on IG though?” asked T.I.

“Just hold this L, kiss ya kid, and cut ya losses and move on…you got not moves bro.”, the rapper added.

Rob Kardashian, who self-identified as a “savage” didn’t appreciate T.I.’s comments and hit back with a response of his own.

Since TI wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny. Don’t speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Since Rob Kardashian responded to the rapper, T.I. has also started to trend on social media.

T.I and Tiny have yet to respond, but we’ll update you if he does.

What do you think about the drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna? Do you think that Rob was wrong for exposing Chyna on social media? Do you think Chyna was wrong for her alleged actions? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Greg Doherty/Getty Images]