Melania’s $75,000 Hermes Black Crocodile Birkin Bag Is Pricier Than Her $13,461 Birkin Purse [Photos]

The eyes of fashion hounds were on First Lady Melania Trump as she left for Warsaw, Poland, wearing a pair of $1,790 Valentino cropped pants, as reported by the Inquisitr. Melania topped off the pants with a black sweater, and now additional news has emerged about the remaining parts of her attire for the trip.

Melania previously made headlines for carrying a $13,461 Hermes Birkin brown bag, as reported by the Inquisitr, but this time, the first lady’s pricier black Hermes Birkin crocodile purse is gaining even more attention.

According to Vogue, Melania also chose to carry a “luxurious carry-on bag—a crocodile Birkin no less,” as the fashion publication called the rare bag. As seen in photos, Melania’s crocodile Birkin bag came with gold-plated hardware. Comparing photos of Melania’s Hermes Birkin bag to some new bags available for sale online, like the so-dubbed “Exquisite BLACK CROCODILE 30cm Hermes Birkin Bag/Gold” on eBay, the price rings in at $74,950, plus $150 in shipping costs for that particular “new with tags” Birkin bag.

Similar Birkin bags, like the “Hermes Black Matte Porosus Crocodile Birkin 35cm Palladium Hardware” purse priced at $75,000 on Madison Avenue Couture, are described as containing a front toggle closure, along with a lock and two keys. Used versions of similar Birkin bags, such as the “Cacao Shiny Porosus crocodile Hermès Birkin 30” shown on The Real Real website with gold-plated hardware, are priced at $42,000.

As seen on Google Shopping, various new versions of black Hermes Birkin bags are priced from $30,685 up to $82,425 as of this writing. Many of the Birkin bags are described as enjoying dual rolled top handles with the Birkin logo stamped on the front face of the purse.

Vogue notes that Melania coupled her Hermes Birkin bag with suede Manolo Blahnik stilettos. Topping off the outfit was a pair of flat-top visor sunglasses that Melania wore as she made her way to Marine One with President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House.

Birkin bags are described as having an interior lined with Black chevre in some versions, with a Hermes-engraved zipper.

Additional photos of Melania’s purse and attire can be seen in the following photo gallery.

[Featured Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]