Does Ramona Singer have a new boyfriend?

Although the Real Housewives of New York City star hasn’t gone public with anyone new in recent months, the longtime reality star spent time with two different men during a recent Fourth of July vacation in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

In one photo, shared on July 3, Ramona Singer posted a photo of herself and her tennis instructor, who she noted was six feet and 10 inches tall. In her second photo, Singer was seen standing arm-in-arm with another man as the sun went down behind them.

In the caption of her second photo, which appeared much more intimate than her first, Ramona Singer wrote, “Love the sunsets in Nantucket at the Galley.”

After Ramona Singer’s second photo had been shared, fans wondered if the Real Housewives of New York City was dating the mystery man. Others shared comments about how young she looked and applauded her for possibly grabbing up some new arm candy.

As fans will recall, Ramona Singer caught her former husband, Mario Singer, cheating on her with socialite Kasey Dexter years ago, and last summer, their divorce was finalized.

Ramona Singer and Mario Singer had been married for 22 years and shared one child together, 21-year-old daughter Avery Singer.

In September of last year, Ramona Singer spoke to People magazine about her decision to divorce Mario and claimed she tried to make it work. As she explained, she was willing to salvage her marriage, despite Mario’s affair with Dexter, but he simply couldn’t quit spending time with the much younger woman.

Since then, Mario has continued his relationship with Dexter, and Singer has seemingly stayed single.

Prior to Ramona Singer’s recent vacation, Mario traveled to The Hamptons, where his affair with Dexter was initially discovered.

