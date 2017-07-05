Kylie Jenner’s ‘T’ Tattoo And Tyga: Did Tyga Hit Back Over Tattoo By Dating Kylie Double On Fourth Of July?

Tyga and Kylie Jenner are over even if some Kardashian-Jenner fans think that Tyga doesn’t seem to want to believe it. The rapper is keeping busy by going out with “a steady stream” of gorgeous women as if he’s absolutely fine after the acrimonious split with Jenner and ready to move on, but his Fourth of July date was a shocker for bystanders. Tyga stepped out with a total Kylie Jenner double, according to the Daily Mail.

The date with the Kylie Jenner doppelganger came right after Jenner sent an unmistakable message to Tyga that this split is the real thing. The message came through loud and clear when Kylie’s “t” tattoo changed identities.

The two have a history of breaking up and getting back together, so until a few days ago, it wouldn’t have been a big surprise if Kylie decided to give her ex another chance.

Tyga reportedly wanted to sit down with Jenner and talk through what he saw as “unresolved issues.” He hoped that if they could talk face to face one more time, he might be able to change Kylie’s mind about her new beau, Travis Scott.

Anyone hoping for a Kyga reunion is heading for disappointment now. Hollywood Life shared that after Jenner changed her “t” tattoo to read “la,” the ink was on the wall for the future of Tyga and Kylie Jenner.

The outlet wrote that Tyga is “definitely missing Kylie,” regardless of whether he’s willing to admit it. Kylie made it clear she was moving on, and as soon as Tyga was spotted hanging with the dark haired, dark eyed mystery woman on the Fourth of July, Kyga watchers were pretty sure that he was hitting back at Jenner.

Not everyone agrees that Tyga’s date is anything other than a coincidence.

Daily mail has just decided that any babe seen with Tyga is a Kylie Jenner lookalike…FOH — NarcissistUnchained (@RealDippoJ) July 5, 2017

There’s more to the coincidence than his hot date’s looks. Tyga and the new Kylie were heading for a Fourth of July party at the trendy club, Bootsy Bellows. The club was a special spot for Kyga. The on-again-off-again couple loved to hang out there, and Kylie had her birthday party at Bootsy Bellows when she turned 18.

That party was also the scene of Tyga’s over-the-top birthday gift to Jenner: a Ferrari that he couldn’t afford.

The combination of the mystery woman’s looks and the place Tyga chose for his date definitely have people thinking. His date’s hot looks included the perfect brows, full lips, big dark eyes, and luxurious locks that Kylie Jenner is known for.

According to Hollywood Life, the mysterious beauty with Tyga had something else that is all Kylie Jenner. Her style “seals the deal” that the mystery woman really is a Kylie Jenner double, and Tyga knew what he was doing and maybe even looked for someone who could be mistaken for Kylie Jenner. His date wore a camel coat open over “something very short,” a la Kylie, and finished off her outfit with cut-out beige booties.

What do you think? Is Tyga deliberately being seen with someone who looks like Kylie Jenner?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]