‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Headed For A Split? New Wife Mackenzie Tweets About ‘Low Points’ Already

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards might be headed for another breakup. During an emotional season finale, Edwards nodded off while driving to his wedding with Mackenzie Standifer. Edwards went to rehab after the ceremony and completed his treatment by Father’s Day. Despite the improvements, Standifer recently hinted that not all is well at home.

According to Radar Online, Standifer spoke about life’s low points in a recent post to Instagram. Was she hinting that a breakup is in the works? “God allows us to experience the low points of life in order to teach us lessons that we could learn in no other way,” she wrote.

The season finale of Teen Mom OG got fans riled up about Edwards’ irresponsible behavior. After watching Edwards fall asleep and almost get into a wreck, fans took to social media and blasted him for taking a Xanax before driving. Some even questioned if Standifer should marry Edwards in the state he was in.

Edwards’ wedding with Standifer may have been the worst in Teen Mom history. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Edwards got married to have the upper hand in his custody battle with Maci Bookout. This, of course, is not a good reason to get hitched and might be why the two are going through so much trouble at the moment.

For his part, Ryan Edwards has been active on social media since leaving rehab. In his first post-rehab tweet, the reality star bashed Bookout and told her to “STFU.” His attitude towards Bookout was likely caused by her comments about him needed to enroll in rehab and get professional help. Even still, Edwards’ behavior towards Bookout is uncalled for, and fans can only hope that he learned something in rehab.

According to People, even MTV condemned Edwards’ actions during the season finale of Teen Mom OG. The network issued a statement after the episode about how it doesn’t condone driving and taking prescription drugs. MTV also claimed to have been unaware that Edwards took the drugs during filming.

Edwards and Mackenzie have not commented on the latest rumors surrounding their new marriage. Given how they got married right before Edwards went to rehab, it is not surprising that they are having difficulties right off the bat. Whether or not MTV punished Edwards for his behavior is yet to be seen.

[Featured Image by MTV]