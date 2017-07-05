Little People, Big World stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are just two short months away from meeting their baby girl. The couple announced their pregnancy back in February and had documented much of their pregnancy journey on social media and on their family’s reality show, which airs on TLC.

The closer we get to the news that Audrey gave birth, the more fans are wondering which name the couple has chosen for their daughter. Although the couple hasn’t given any major clues about what they may call their little one, they had previously talked about the baby-naming process.

In a previous episode of Little People, Big World, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are sitting in their kitchen talking about what to name their newborn. Jeremy says that he wants to name her something “peculiar, but not weird,” while Audrey agrees and says that the name has to be “something unique.” The two didn’t throw out any ideas and had yet to reveal whether or not they’ve decided on a name.

Not surprisingly, fans are hoping that the couple reveals the name before the baby makes her grand entrance into the world. Some have even decided to suggest names and others have posted about rumors they’ve heard.

“So, do we have a name yet,” asked one Facebook user.

“What’s the baby’s name?” asked another.

The latest rumor? Bunyan Rose. As least one fan has supposedly heard that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff have chosen the name “Bunyan” for their daughter, which was posted in the comments section of another Inquisitr article. While there hasn’t been any sort of confirmation, one Facebook user claims that the name could be the chosen one.

According to the site Think Baby Names, the name “Bunyan” is associated with all that is “good.” The name is also generally given to a boy, though some feel that the name can be unisex. The name “Rose,” of course, comes from the gorgeous flower. The name is definitely unique!

What do you think Audrey and Jeremy are going to name their little girl? What do you make of the rumor that she will be named Bunyan Rose? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Audrey Mirabella Roloff/Instagram]