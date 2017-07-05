Bella Hadid Exposes Bare Breasts In See-Through Top And No Bra After Posing Naked

Bella Hadid is proving that she’s not afraid to show off some serious skin after posting a naked photo of herself online last week.

Proving that she’s certainly not against showing off her body just days after posing nude, Bella showed off her breasts again this week in a completely sheer top and no bra that left her nipples completely exposed.

But unlike her recent naked photo upload, the model’s latest nude display was all in the name of fashion, as she was actually exposing her breasts while walking on the runway.

Hadid was actually strutting her stuff – sans bra – while walking for Alexandre Vauthier during his fashion show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4.

Photos of the stunning star putting it all on display in the completely sheer top were posted by Entertainment Tonight. Hadid herself also gave fans a look at her bare chest on her Instagram page, where she revealed that she was actually given the honor of opening the show by the designer.

Proving she didn’t seem to mind too much that her nipples were exposed to the world in her black sheer top, the Victoria’s Secret model called the fashion show “beautiful and powerful” on the social media site.

She then added that walking the runway with her breasts exposed was actually “so much fun.”

Hadid also shared another photo of herself in another more covered up ensemble later in the prestigious fashion show where she wore a low-cut sequin evening gown.

Bella’s nipple-baring outfit on the runway in Paris comes just days after Gigi’s younger sister stripped down almost completely for Instagram.

The model caused quite a stir on June 30 after she posted a risque photo to the social media site showing her totally naked apart from a nude colored thong.

The star strategically covered her breasts with her hands in the snap while sitting in what appeared to be a luxury hotel room in Paris as she prepared for her upcoming fashion shows.

But while Bella’s clearly very open when it comes to showing off her body, Hadid was actually pretty coy when it came to revealing exactly what inspired her to strip and get almost completely nude for the controversial photo.

Instead of elaborating on exactly why she took it all off and opted to pose nude, Bella simply captioned the photo – which has since received more than 800,000 likes on the social media site over the past few days – “In Eutopia” with a butterfly and a heart emoji.

[Featured Image by Antony Jones/Getty Images]