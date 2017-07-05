‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 14 Recap and Episode 15 Speculations: Ghost Arc Ends? [Spoilers]

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 13, Sumire Kakei was revealed to be the mastermind behind the Ghost incidents plaguing the Hidden Leaf Village. In episode 14, the Ghost story arc reaches its climax as Boruto finally gets to the bottom of the Ghost incidents.

The Inquisitr reports that Boruto and Mitsuki followed Sumire and Nue to another dimension that was opened by Boruto’s mysterious eye near the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 13. In the other dimension, the two young shinobis confronted Sumire and Nue, albeit with different motivations: Boruto is hell-bent to save the class rep Sumire while Mitsuki is determined to finish his mission to kill Nue’s summoner.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead!

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 14, the Hidden Leaf Village’s Sixth Hokage Kakashi, correctly surmises that Nue was summoned from its own dimension using a special Jutsu. According to Kakashi, shinobis can summon a beast using a blood contract with the beast itself by using a Summoning Jutsu. However, the Summoning Jutsu only works if the creature is native to the same world as the shinobis are. And with Nue suddenly vanishing, Kakashi concludes that Nue is not from their world and was probably summoned from another dimension.

Naruto, even after using his sage mode, was unable to detect the presence of Nue nor Sumire after the beast vanished leaving Kakashi perplexed. Knowing that if Naruto and the Sensory-type shinobis they had at the scene could not sense Sumire’s or Nue’s presence, Kakashi concludes that Sumire and Nue are already in another dimension and could pose further danger to the village.

Meanwhile, Boruto finally catches up with the Nue in the other dimension. In the middle of the battle between Boruto and Nue, the former’s eye automatically activates, allowing Boruto to map out Nue’s chakra system and determine its chakra source. Boruto’s ocular power seemed almost like her mother’s Byakugan when used this way. With the eye’s unintentional activation, Boruto got distracted giving an opening for attack. Mitsuki arrives in time to pull Boruto to safety.

To Boruto’s relief, Mitsuki revealed that the class rep Sumire is still alive. Despite their different missions, Boruto and Mitsuki teamed up to fight Nue. Mitsuki ran interference for Boruto as Boruto and his shadow clones set up their trap for Nue. Aided by his ocular power, Boruto attacked Nue’s chakra source to render the beast immobile. Boruto triggered the paper bombs that were set up by his shadow clone to bring the pillars down and trap Nue.

Mitsuki, seeing the opportunity to finish the beast, used his Snake Lightning Jutsu only to be blocked by Sumire. Boruto implores Sumire to return to the Hidden Leaf Village but Sumire’s heart is full of hatred for the village due to what happened to her family in the past. She revealed that she allowed herself to be used as a weapon, bowing to her dying father’s last will.

Mitsuki and Sumire got back to fighting each other again. In the middle of their fight, Mitsuki revealed that it was the Gozu Tennou that he needed and it doesn’t necessarily mean that Sumire has to be alive for him to extract it. Determined to finish their fight, Mitsuki and Sumire charged each other only to be stopped again by Boruto. But this time, Sumire’s kunai pierced Boruto’s right arm, injuring the latter.

Mitsuki is confused with Boruto’s actions. Why is Boruto trying so hard to defend and rescue Sumire even if they now know the fact that she was the mastermind behind the Ghost incidents? Boruto explained that the class rep has always been good to him and their classmates. Boruto even cited that Sumire tried her best to save Namida and the others during one of the Ghost incidents. Boruto believes that she couldn’t have faked the worry lingering in Sumire’s face every time they face a crisis.

Again with the help of his eye, Boruto noticed that the Ghost residing with Sumire is getting weaker. Determined to succeed with her father’s task, Sumire orders Nue to extract all of her chakra and detonate himself. Nue, however, disobeys and snuggles to Sumire. Boruto posits that Nue considers Sumire as its parent and the beast wouldn’t allow Sumire to get hurt. With this realization, the Gozu Tennou breaks. And with the dimension collapsing, Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sumire, onboard Nue, raced to get back to their world.

With the dimension collapsing, Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sumire, onboard Nue, raced to get back to their world. Mitsuki finally understands what Boruto’s real strength is. Boruto has a knack for overcoming an impossible situation, a strength that can’t be quantified by science or ninjutsu. Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sumire were able to return to their own dimension following the voices of their classmates Shikadai, Inojin and Denki who have been looking for Boruto.

Moments after their return, Sai’s group arrived at the scene and Sumire willingly goes with Sai with the latter promising that the class rep will not be harmed. Boruto sensed the presence of Nue through his eye. Boruto told Sumire that Nue has survived and the beast is now connected to Sumire’s left hand.

In Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsEpisode 15, everything is back to normal it seems but Sumire is nowhere to be seen. Boruto’s classmates speculate that Sumire could be transferred to another village. But then, Inojin reveals that his father Sai, is the one investigating the class rep’s case and Boruto seems to be unaware of it.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 13 “The Demon Beast Appears” was aired last June 28, 2017.Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 14 “The Path That Boruto Can See” was aired on July 5, 2017, while Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 15 “A New Path” will be aired the following week, July 12.

[Featured image by Darkness Kawaki/YouTube]