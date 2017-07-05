‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Major Couples Swap Coming – ‘Y&R’ Setting Stage For Adam Return?

Young and the Restless spoilers promise there’s trouble brewing for many Genoa City couples, and it seems that Y&R is laying the groundwork for the break up and rearrangement of these couples. Two of these splits could be to help smooth the way for the return of Adam Newman, whose recast has been rumored for quite a while. Auditions back in May hinted that the CBS soap was looking for a new face to play the Newman son, and the most recent plot twists seem to indicate it could be coming soon. Here’s a look at the couples facing the chopping block and what’s next for them.

Lily and Cane are hanging by a thread

Y&R spoilers have shown that Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) is close to throwing Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) out. The only thing that might save him is if Juliet Helton’s (Laur Allen) baby is not his. Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) is hoping to get with Lily, and on the Wednesday, July 5 episode of The Young and the Restless, Jordan runs over to comfort Lily, according to spoilers from SheKnows Soaps.

Mariah and Devon could be next

With Jordan pining for Lily, according to Y&R spoilers, that means he and Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) won’t last. That’s not good for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) because Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) has eyes for his ex-wife. If Jordan can score with Lily, then Hilary will wind up crying on Devon’s shoulder, and that will lead to trouble for Mariah, who doesn’t deserve to be dumped. Poor girl.

Scott and Sharon may implode

Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) are sweet together, and he seems not to mind the huge pile of baggage she brought into their relationship. But sweet is nothing compared to the fiery sparks between him and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). Anyone can see that their intense dislike of each other is going to lead to hot sex at some point. When it does, Scott and Sharon are done.

Nick and Chelsea could go next

With Scott and Abby seemingly destined to hook up, that puts Sharon at loose ends and sad. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) already hates Scott, and if he cheats with Abby and hurts Sharon, you can count on Nick to comfort her. Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick are solid now, but both are hiding secrets. And if Adam is coming back, it seems natural that Y&R would clear a path for him to get back with Chelsea and Connor.

Today on #YR, Abby jumps into the dating pool, while Sharon and Scott are getting serious. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/uqQbdUNarJ pic.twitter.com/nqznhHanSU — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 15, 2017

Will Adam be back?

Young and the Restless spoilers have been working overtime lately because Michael Muhney has been teasing fans on Twitter with hints that he might return. When Muhney recently tweeted and deleted a message that seemed like a confirmation, social media exploded, and the actor later tweeted a statement clarifying he’s not returning. No matter who steps into the role, most Y&R fans seem to want Adam back.

Other couple predictions from Y&R spoilers are Gloria Bardwell (Judith Chapman) hooking up with Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) should the opportunity present itself despite the risk to his wallet if Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) catches him. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) seems to be awfully interested in Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) lately, so you never know what might happen there.

There are lots more break-ups, make-ups, and hot action coming soon, according to the latest Young and the Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Dan Steinberg/AP Images]