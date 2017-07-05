Jamie Dornan And Dakota Johnson Are Not Living Out A Real-Life ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ [Debunked]

A recent report by Hall of Fame Magazine suggests that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are having an affair and that Dornan is well on his way to leaving his wife, actress and singer Amelia Warner.

Using a clickbait title, the outlet took Dakota Johnson’s quote out of context.

On such rumors, Johnson clarifies just how her relationship with Dornan works. “We hate each other and we’re having an affair, so everybody’s right,” she says. “How about that?”

The only part of the quote that Hall of Fame Magazine used was the “we’re having an affair” comment, which is something that has been circulating the rounds of the gossip blogs since the day Fifty Shades of Grey hit the theaters.

But not only are Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson not having an affair, they haven’t been having one since Fifty Shades of Grey first came out. Part of it has to do with the age difference, but an even bigger reason has to do with the fact that Jamie Dornan is married to actress and singer Amelia Warner, to whom he’s been married for a number of years, and with whom he has two daughters.

Jamie has frequently gone on record to say how much he loves his wife and children, and he even left social media altogether when the bullying of his wife and children got too much to bear. Fans who believe that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are living out a real-life Fifty Shades Freed have frequently called Amelia Warner all sorts of disgusting names and even suggested that his youngest daughter was the product of an affair that Amelia Warner allegedly had with an unnamed man.

According to The Irish Examiner, Jamie Dornan felt that the trolls were “disgusting” and, to protect his wife and children from their increasing insanity, he deleted his social media accounts.

“The more public interest in you, the more horrible people become. People start to say disgusting things about your family, about your children. What’s the point? To be honest, I was very inactive on it in the last year. To delete my Instagram…I had to email my publicist to get the password. Twitter I used to have a bit of fun with back in the day but I think I’ve tweeted twice in the last year.”

@onlyangewls How many times have you seen #FiftyShadesDarker? Are you already craving more? pic.twitter.com/7rQM3uH4p1 — Fifty Shades Darker (@FiftyShades) May 26, 2017

What’s more, according to Gossip Cop, the “affair” between Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson is solely for the big screen, because as of late, Dakota Johnson is reportedly taking up with bad boy Shia LaBeouf (whose last name, interestingly enough, means “the beef” in French), with whom she’s filming The Peanut Butter Falcon.

And while Gossip Cop claims to have spoken to a source about the new “relationship” — who called the allegations about Shia and Dakota “ridiculous” — the point is, Dakota Johnson doesn’t have a romantic interest in Jamie Dornan in real life.

So, Fifty Shades fans, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are not having an affair in real life. If you’d like to see Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson act like a loving couple, buy Fifty Shades Darker on Blu-Ray and DVD, and go see Fifty Shades Freed in theaters, but that’s as far as it will ever go.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]