‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Baby Douglas SORAS – Caroline Back Five Days With Toddler

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that little Douglas Forrester has just been hit with a major SORAS (Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrome) and will be on-screen soon as a toddler! Douglas should have turned one on March 8 and was recently doubled (and almost tripled) in age so he will now be played by adorable twins Leighton and Jackson Rapo who are almost three years old.

Caroline back next week – then gone

There was lots of B&B speculation by tabloid sites that when Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) rolled into town, she would steal Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) from Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). But there are no worries there. Caroline is going to be in and out of LA within a week. Soap Opera Digest landed an interview with Linsey Godfrey on her return and the actress said, “It was such a shock and such a pleasant surprise, but I definitely didn’t anticipate it.”

In the same dish session, Linsey shared that she would only be back for a few episodes. As of the late May interview, the Caroline actress didn’t know her air dates, but now we know that she will be back next week from Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14. With Caroline in and out of Bold and the Beautiful next week, there’s no time for her to smash up Thomas and Sally. Plus, B&B fans can see that Thomas is smitten with Sally, so Caroline will just have to deal with it.

Douglas SORAS – will the kid stay?

The brand new and much older version of Douglas Forrester will arrive alongside his mom Caroline, and the adorable Rapo twins have taken on the role. Caroline will bring along Douglas, and that means she should have scenes with Thomas and likely Sally as well. But the big question is whether Caroline is dropping Douglas off for the summer or just coming to visit. Bold spoilers tease if Caroline saddled Thomas with a toddler, it could throw a monkey wrench into his summer design plans with Sally.

Plus, fans know from recent The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers that Thomas and Sally need to focus on designing the Spectra swimwear line for the Monte Carlo fashion showdown against Forrester Creations. If Thomas is tripping over his toddler son Douglas, that could be a problem. However, it’s also a chance for Sally to show that she’s stepmother material. If Sally can’t cope with Douglas running around, that could be trouble for her romance with Thomas. But, no doubt, Sally will step up.

Will Caroline get time with Ridge?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Caroline shows up at a pivotal time for her ex Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). By the time Caroline gets to LA with Douglas, the truth about Ridge and Quinn Fuller’s (Rena Sofer) emotional affair is out, and Eric Forrester (John McCook) is furious with both. New B&B spoilers from Soaps She Knows say that Eric has an explosive reaction when Quinn and Ridge come clean on Wednesday, June 5 about what they’ve done.

Ridge tries to save his dad’s marriage by throwing himself under the bus and taking all the blame for what happened between him and Quinn, according to the latest Bold spoilers. Eric will throw Ridge out after raging at him so Ridge should be feeling at rock bottom by the time Caroline shows up in LA on Monday, June 10. Ridge lost Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) over this Quinn dalliance, and now his relationship with his father is wrecked. Will Caroline criticize or comfort Ridge?

Caroline will come and go next week

On May 31, Leighton and Jackson Rapo’s mom shared a photo on Instagram of the adorable twins on the CBS lot and captioned it “We just booked something! We start work on Monday and we’re so excited! Stay tuned…” Now word is out that the cute twins will play Douglas. Despite being under three, the duo already has a solid history in showbiz. The Rapo twins played Hank Booth, son of lead characters Seeley Booth and Temperance Brennan, on the FOX hit Bones.

And now the adorable kiddos will play Douglas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful starting Monday. It will be nice to see Thomas reunited with his son and for his new love Sally Spectra to get to meet the boy that might wind up as her stepson. Come back soon for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

