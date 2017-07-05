Danielle Dana Layman: Israeli’s Wife Used Craigslist Actress Ad To Solicit Killer For Ex-Hubby At Cafe Meet-Up

Danielle Dana Layman allegedly tried to hire an actress on Craigslist to kill her Israeli ex-husband. According to People, Danielle Dana Layman was willing to pay a measly $4,000 to off her ex. The details of the murder-for-hire plot were made inside an Oklahoma cafe. Police say they were contacted by a woman who stated she was hired to kill a member of Isis by a woman who claimed to be an Israeli intelligence agent.

The actress, Tinsley Keefe, was shocked when she arrived at the cafe and was immediately told they would both end up dead if she told a soul about their meeting, according to Fox-8-Live.

Tinsley Keefe knew that answering want ads on Craigslist could be risky. However, she never anticipated that she would be asked to kill someone. After learning more details about how the killing would be carried out, she reported it to the police.

Investigators say that Danielle Dana Layman wanted to kill her ex-husband because they were involved in a bitter child custody dispute. The plan was to send Tinsley Keefe to Israel, where she would poison her ex-husband with ricin.

Police say the original Craigslist ad was seeking a talented, bold, and outgoing person. The individual did not have to be a professional actress.

Danielle Layman is currently in federal custody. Please check back as this story is updated.

[Featured Image by Inquisitr]