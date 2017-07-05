Bernard Tomic Says He Was Bored Playing At Wimbledon, Winning Or Holding A Trophy Is No Longer Satisfying

Bernard Tomic is bored with tennis, and he has no problem saying so publicly. This was his response after losing a first-round match to Germany’s Mischa Zverev at the 2017 Wimbledon Championship. The world No. 27 player had an easy win over the Australian in a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory. The explanation for Tomic’s loss was that he just didn’t have the mental capacity to push for a win.

Tomic said in his post-match press conference that he just couldn’t find his momentum out on the court on Tuesday at the All England Tennis Club. According to ESPN, the 24-year-old tennis pro suggested that it was mostly his mental state that was the issue. He had also called for a trainer in the middle of the match for supposedly having a back injury, but Bernard admitted that he only did that to break up the momentum.

“It was definitely a mental issue out there. I don’t know why, but I felt a little bit bored out there, to be completely honest with you.”

Bernard Tomic went on to say that his commitment to the sport is no longer there. He is disinterested and he has no desire to put much effort into it. His words suggested that he is only in it for the cash saying that he just doesn’t have it in him to respect tennis anymore, but he will keep on playing for another 10 years, despite what he says.

“I feel holding a trophy or doing well, it doesn’t satisfy me anymore. It’s not there. I couldn’t care less if I make a fourth-round US Open or I lose first round. To me, everything is the same. You know, I’m going to play another 10 years, and I know after my career I won’t have to work again.”

Bernard Tomic says he was 'bored'. Things get a bit awkward. #bbctennis #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/2YMbsfNnST — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 4, 2017

His honesty has caused quite a bit of controversy in the tennis community. The world No. 59 player got blasted by those who think he is being disrespectful to the sport. ESPN’s tennis analyst, Brad Gilbert, is disgusted by the comments. He said that if Bernard Tomic is that bored with being at Wimbledon, the prestigious of all tennis tournaments, then he needs to take some time off and get a real job.

After his Wimbledon loss, Bernard Tomic said he was "bored." Our analyst Brad Gilbert did not like that: https://t.co/Xqyg6jDFIB — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2017

Gilbert wasn’t the only one who was not happy with what was said. According to Reuters, former world No. 1, Martina Navratilova, suggested that the Australian player stay at home instead of going through the motions on the tennis court.

“It’s disrespectful to the sport and disrespectful to the history of the sport. If you can’t get motivated at Wimbledon it’s time to find another job. The spectators paid good money to come here and watch Wimbledon and the guy shows up and doesn’t try, he can’t be bothered. Just stay at home.”

Tomic’s fellow Australians have also been embarrassed by his words. Most people have agreed that you just don’t say that sort of thing in a press conference. It doesn’t provide a good vibe for the sport and gives off a spirit of going out there to lose instead of giving it your all.

Apparently, Bernard Tomic will continue to play the tour and is expected to be at the U.S. Open next month. He admitted that he needs to get his mental state intact before then. He stated that he is trying to find something to get his energy back and to also regain some enthusiasm for the sport of tennis. He is hoping that he may win some tournaments at the U.S. Open this year.

What are your thoughts on what Bernard Tomic said at the Wimbledon press conference? Do you agree with Brad Gilbert that he should just stop playing if he is so bored?

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]