Could Stassi Schroeder be working at SUR Restaurant during Vanderpump Rules Season 6?

Days ago at SUR Restaurant, Guillermo Zapata shared a photo of himself and the longtime Bravo TV star, and fans quickly began to wonder if Stassi Schroeder had returned to her waitressing gig at the West Hollywood hotspot.

“Real people and real workers,” Zapata captioned the photo.

After the photo was shared, a fan tweeted back to Zapata, asking if Stassi Schroeder had returned to work at the restaurant. Then, after Zapata “liked” the fan’s question, the same fan wondered if his “like” was a confirmation of Schroeder’s employment.

Stassi Schroeder also retweeted the photo on her own page but didn’t address the swirling rumors in regard to her potential return to SUR Restaurant. She then shared a second photo from a fan that featured the woman wearing a Stassi Schroeder T-shirt in honor of the Fourth of July.

“Deaaaaaaddddddd,” she wrote in the caption of the woman’s image.

As fans will recall, Stassi Schroeder left her gig at SUR Restaurant following the second season of Vanderpump Rules after learning that her close friend Kristen Doute had slept with her ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor. She also briefly moved to New York City to be closer to boyfriend Patrick Meagher.

Stassi Schroeder eventually returned to Los Angeles ahead of Vanderpump Rules Season 3, but she didn’t return to SUR Restaurant. Instead, she focused her attention to her fashion blog and her relationship.

In recent months, Stassi Schroeder has been seen frequently at SUR Restaurant but so far, she has not been seen in the restaurant’s uniform. Instead, she’s seemingly visited the venue only as a guest and recently celebrated the Los Angeles Pride Festival at the restaurant.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, and Kristen Doute, don’t miss the upcoming Season 6 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to air later this year on Bravo TV.

