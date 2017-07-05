‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve And Kayla Team Up For A Little Breaking And Entering

Days of Our Lives fans have seen Steve skate the fine line of illegal activity in the pursuit of answers many times. Kayla, however, normally stays out of his schemes and is the voice of reason. That may be about to change. When Steve looks to his wife for help, she is ready for a distraction from her own problems.

Tripp has made sure Kayla is under scrutiny at the hospital. Her sneaky stepson has used her kindness and support against her to make the hospital question her abilities. As a result of him changing the dosage of a drug to be administered to Hope, then stepping in to be the one to find the “mistake” just in the nick of time, the hospital head honchos are questioning her ability to do her job properly.

Steve has been busy trying to help Adrienne save the Spectator from the clutches of Anjelica. With the Days of Our Lives villainess now in Salem, Steve decides to try to dig up some dirt on her. He turns to his wife, Kayla, to recruit help for his scheme. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, he wants to break into Anjelica’s hotel room and search for something to use against her. Kayla agrees to help her husband with his plan. After all, a distraction may help her have a fresh perspective on her own situation.

Anjelica is full of tricks and schemes on Days of Our Lives. Spoilers tell us that the situation with Steve and Kayla will be drama-filled, as the two do their best to avoid being caught. There is sure to be tension and intrigue as the two pull of their risky plan.

Since Anjelica’s beef includes Justin, eventually he should play a part in the storyline of her revenge. Spoilers also reveal that Anjelica plans to cast a wider net in Salem. Marlena will end up in a conflict with her that will become quite volatile. Days of Our Lives fans know that Marlena can be fierce when she needs to be and Anjelica will need a reminder of that.

